Eric Decker posts strong statement on NFL retirement on Instagram

Longtime NFL wide receiver Eric Decker opted to call it a career and retire from the NFL on Sunday. While Decker joined the New England Patriots this offseason, it seemed like he was a long shot to make the team’s final roster. The 31-year-old wideout played 111 career games, totaling 439 receptions for 5,816 yards and 53 touchdowns.

His retirement announcement came in a strong statement released on Instagram.

Decker reeled off 1,000-plus yard receiving seasons in three of four years from 2012 to 2015, including a superb two-year stretch with the Denver Broncos in 2012 and 2013. Over that span, he totaled 172 catches for over 2,350 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Decker signed with the New York Jets after starting his career in Denver, and then played one season with the Tennessee Titans prior to signing with the Patriots this offseason. It’s unknown what the future holds for the talented pass-catcher, who dealt with multiple injuries throughout his career.

At the very least, he seems content with the decision to hang up his cleats.