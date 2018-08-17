Chiefs vs Falcons Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Both coming off defeats in their openers last week, the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons each look to right the preseason ship when they meet Friday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Game Preview

According to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, we should expect to see more of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the starting offense than we did during their first preseason game. Reid told Chiefs.com that they will play the entirety of the first half tonight.

“You get to go out there and have a little bit more time, hopefully get into a rhythm and get some scoring drives,” Mahomes explained. “That’s something we didn’t have last week with the first-team offense, so you want to go out there and score.

“For us now, it’s just about making some bigger plays and keeping drives going. I feel like we would start to go and fizzle out, so now, we’re trying to sustain these drives and score some points.”

Piggybacking on Mahomes’ comments, Reid has a specific game plan in mind for tonight.

“Just to work the offense in its simplest form,” he revealed. “Continue to work your reads, your progressions, run game situations and so on. It’s just another opportunity to get some reps in and work.”

The Falcons are still getting a look at their offense, and what they have at their disposal heading into the regular season. Quarterback Matt Ryan and offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian told Atlanta Falcons.com that they want a more “efficient” showing from their starters. Sarkisian has even said that he’ll call a play just to see whether a player will respond and what they’ll do.

“We need to see how a player is going to respond to certain situations,” he explained. “And as much stress as we can put on them gives us more information. Whether it’s a runner on a specific run or a receiver on a specific route or a lineman on a specific block, it goes all the way down the line. Those things are invaluable to us.”

Head coach Dan Quinn has kept quiet about who we should expect to see on the field tonight. Wide receiver Julio Jones and running back Devonta Freeman sat during the team’s first preseason game, and Quinn has yet to say whether either of them will play against the Chiefs. Quinn was disappointed with the team’s 17-0 loss to the Jets, and he is eager to put that behind both him and the team moving forward.