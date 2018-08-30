Dolphins vs Falcons Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons continue preseason play on Thursday night with a matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here’s a rundown of all your live stream options, which vary depending on if the game is televised in your market or not:

If The Game is Televised in Your Market

First, check to see what local channel the game is on in your area–it will be either ABC, CBS, CW, Fox or NBC. Then, if you sign up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services, you’ll be able to watch a live stream of your desired channel.

For example, for fans in Miami or West Palm Beach, where the game is broadcast on CBS, Amazon Prime is going to be your easiest option. If you’re in Atlanta, where the game is on CW, either Hulu with Live TV or FuboTV will work for your live streaming needs.

Here’s a rundown of all the streaming services, what they include, and how to sign up and watch (note that local channels are available live in select markets):

Amazon Prime

Local channels included: CBS

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of your local CBS channel on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu With Live TV

Local channels included: ABC, CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

In addition to its massive Netflix-like library of on-demand movies and TV shows, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC, CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of any of those channels on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

Local channels included: CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

A streaming service that is largely tailored towards sports fans, FuboTV includes CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of those channels on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games and shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them. The main FuboTV channel package also comes with NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game.

Sling TV

Local channels included: Fox, NBC

Fox and NBC are both included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of either channel on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on. “Sling Blue” also comes with the NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game, so you can also watch that way if you miss it live.

If The Game is Not Televised in Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market preseason NFL game online via NFL Game Pass, which costs $99.99 for the season (or four installments of $29.99). Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL app.

Game Preview

Seeing as it will be the fourth and final game of the preseason for both teams, the Dolphins reserve players will be getting more time on the field than the starters. This is, essentially, the last chance that any reserves have to step up and lay their claim at being on the final roster entering the regular season. The biggest question mark that currently plagues the Dolphins is whether Greg Joseph and Jason Sanders will land the position of kicker.

Early reports suggest that Sanders has the advantage heading into tonight’s game, neither player has the position locked up, so it will be interesting to see who makes the biggest impression on the coaching staff. The Dolphins will also look to repair the gap left by Ndamukong Suh, who was released during the offseason. The team has allowed has allowed the most rushing yards per game with 174 and allowed seven rushing touchdowns during the preseason, and defensive coordinator Matt Burke has stated that he’s looking at his defensive squad to pick up the pace before the season starts.

Like the Dolphins, the Falcons have gone 0-3 during the preseason and are looking to get out all the bugs before Week 1. That said, head coach is hopeful that they have what it takes to compete. ”I’ve got a lot of confidence,” said quarterback Matt Ryan. ”I think [offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian] is a lot more comfortable with the personnel, knowing what guys to use in certain situations. I think that just comes with experience, and we all kind of have a feel for his flavor as well.”

That said, the Dolphins did manage to rally from a 20-10 deficit to defeat the Falcons in last preseason, so we’ll see whether history repeats itself or whether Atlanta manages to turn the tables.