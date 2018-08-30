Jaguars vs Bucs Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Having won two of their last three contests, the Jacksonville Jaguars will look to close out their preseason with another victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here’s a rundown of all your live stream options, which vary depending on if the game is televised in your market or not:

If The Game is Televised in Your Market

First, check to see what local channel the game is on in your area–it will be either ABC, CBS, CW, Fox or NBC. Then, if you sign up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services, you’ll be able to watch a live stream of your desired channel.

For example, for fans in Jacksonville or Orlando, where the game is on Fox, either Hulu with Live TV or FuboTV will work for your live streaming needs.

Here’s a rundown of all the streaming services, what they include, and how to sign up and watch (note that local channels are available live in select markets):

Hulu With Live TV

Local channels included: ABC, CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

In addition to its massive Netflix-like library of on-demand movies and TV shows, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC, CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of any of those channels on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

Local channels included: CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

A streaming service that is largely tailored towards sports fans, FuboTV includes CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of those channels on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games and shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them. The main FuboTV channel package also comes with NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game.

Amazon Prime

Local channels included: CBS

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of your local CBS channel on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Sling TV

Local channels included: Fox, NBC

Fox and NBC are both included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of either channel on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on. “Sling Blue” also comes with the NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game, so you can also watch that way if you miss it live.

If The Game is Not Televised in Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market preseason NFL game online via NFL Game Pass, which costs $99.99 for the season (or four installments of $29.99). Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL app.

Game Preview

While we won’t see many starters tonight, both squads will be making crucial decisions based on those who will get playing time. Dare Ogunbowale and rookie free agent Shaun Wilson are competing for the final running back spot for the Bucs Peyton Barber, Ronald Jones II, and Jacquizz Rodgers, and both are liable to get an opportunity to show their stuff against the Jags. Elsewhere, Josh Robinson and De’Vante Harris are battling for the remaining spot on the cornerback depth chart.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said that a defensive rotational players will be playing tonight, namely Dante Fowler, but that he doesn’t look forward to the cuts he will have to come before the regular season. “For me, this is probably the worst part of the job,” he said. “I’m down. I always get down this week. Every time this week comes up, every year for me it’s hard. When you’re in, it’s great. You’re in the locker room every day. Everything is great and then all of a sudden, when you’re out, you’re out.”

Marrone, who was cut six times during his playing career, spoke on the toll that such a thing can take on players. “I’ve been one of those guys. I kind of look back on how I felt,” he explained. “You build those relationships. You sit next to them [teammates] every single day and you’re eating with them every single day and you’re out there on the field with them and working with each other or working against each other. You’re together quite a bit.′ After you walk out of the building, there is no counseling or anything like that.”

The key for the Bucs this preseason has been their defensive line. “Defensive line is much improved with Gerald back,” said head coach Dirk Koetter. “The other group that’s really stood out is our wide receivers.”

“That’s something that’s been lacking,” added defensive tackle Gerald McCoy. “… but it will change. We definitely plan on bringing the Lombardi (Trophy) back to Tampa. It starts with us.”