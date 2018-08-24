Giants vs Jets Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The New York Giants and New York Jets continue preseason play on Friday night with a matchup at MetLife Stadium.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET, and for fans in the New York area, the game will be broadcast on CBS. Fortunately, even if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of CBS (or DVR the game) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Game Preview

Many believed that USC quarterback Sam Darnold would become a member of the New York Giants, so it was a bit of a surprise when he went to the Jets instead. This adds an interesting dynamic to their first preseason pairing. “I’m excited. He’s a rookie, we feast on rookies sometimes,” said Giants safety Landon Collins. “It’s always an exciting game. To see him play, he’s going to have a fantastic career once he gets it going and I know he’s going to do a great job at the Jets, but you’re playing against a good defense and we’re going to have fun with it.”

As far as the team rivalry is concerned, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur is not concerned. “I’ve heard a little bit [about the Giants-Jets rivalry], but I’m also a guy who thinks you can root for the Yankees and then root for the Mets,” Shurmur told North Jersey.com. “But you know I’m a little off center. We’re going to go out and compete with the Jets and try to do what we can to get our team right, and do what we can to try to win the game. That runs parallel, and I’ve heard there’s a little bit of a rivalry here, so we’ll deal with it.”

“I’ve got a lot of respect for [Jets head coach] Todd Bowles,” he added. “I’ve got a lot of respect for what they are as an organization and I think we’re both going to play this game with the same thing in mind – get our team better, find out what our team is all about.”

The Giants and Jets preseason rivalry dates back to 1969, making it the longest preseason streak in NFL history. The Chargers and 49ers have the next-longest streak, but theirs began almost two decades after Giants and the Jets.

That said, Bowles is more concerned with the progression of his team than the long-standing rivalry. “We’re not where we want to be right now,” he told New York Jets.com. “But we’re not where we were when we started. So we’re just going to keep our heads down and keep grinding.”