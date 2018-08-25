Nick Young Arrested in Los Angeles

NBA player Nick Young was arrested in Hollywood Friday night after something went wrong during a routine traffic stop, TMZ first reported.

According to police, Young was pulled over around midnight for a minor traffic violation. It’s unclear what happened during the traffic stop that lead to his arrest.

Law enforcement told TMZ that Young was arrested for “obstruction of justice.” So far there is one witness who claims he saw the cops take Young out of his vehicle, order him up against a wall with his hands behind his back and then cuffed him.

My homie on Hollywood just seen swaggy p cuffed 💀💀💀 😭💀😂 pic.twitter.com/UT92vuuqp4 — Dundee (@DundeeYT) August 25, 2018

Young was taken to a police station nearby and his vehicle was impounded. Watch video of the arrest here.

This story is developing.

The last time Young was arrested was back in March 2016 for “bumping his music too loud in a rental car.”

Police pulled Young over partly for his loud music but also because he was driving a car without plates. According to Young, another police unit close by came to the site just to heckle him. He claims one cop shouted, “Y’all suck,” to which Young replied, “It ain’t lookin too good for y’all neither.”