Redskins vs Patriots Live Stream: How to Watch Preseason Game Online

Preview

The first week of preseason typically means you’ll only see most of the starters play a series or two–if that. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t reasons to watch. Perhaps most notably, you have a handful of players making debuts with their new teams.

Washington has been especially active this offseason. They’ve got a new quarterback in former Chiefs signal caller Alex Smith. They have a new wide receiver in Paul Richardson, a free-agent signing from Seattle. And they have a new starting running back in rookie Derrius Guice, who has impressed during camp.

“I’m actually picking things up quicker than I thought I would,” Guice said. “I’m actually out there going full speed like the other guys. I’m not just going though the motions. The speed of the game changes, but if you know what’s going on, it actually slows itself down. It’s just fast when you don’t know what’s going on.”

Fans will have to wait, though, to see the debut of another exciting rookie, as defensive tackle Daron Payne, who was taken 13th overall in April, remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

As for the Patriots, the most noteworthy addition is one that was made just a week ago: Eric Decker.

The former Broncos, Jets and Titans wide receiver signed with the Pats to help bolster a receiving corps that lost Danny Amendola to free agency, lost Brandin Cooks to a trade, and will be without Julian Edelman for the first four games of the season. With such little time with the team, though, it’s unlikely he suits up for Thursday night’s game.

Of course, even if Decker doesn’t play, there’s still lots to watch at the position. After Edelman and Chris Hogan, the wide receiver depth chart is wide open for the Pats, as any one of Cordarrelle Patterson, Malcolm Mitchell, Phillip Dorsett and Kenny Britt could potentially carve out a role as the No. 3 wideout.

Patterson is one who has been turning some heads during training camp. He’s a dynamic player who can contribute in a variety of ways, and while play-calling in preseason games is usually pretty vanilla, it will be interesting to see how the Patriots give away any hints as to how they plan on using him this year.

“He’s a hard-working guy,” head coach Bill Belichick said. “He’s out there every single day. He’s improved every day. He has skills in offense and the kicking game in a number of different areas, return skills, coverage skills, blocking skills, catching skills. He’s got some experience, so he’s able to utilize that. He understands his skill set and how it matches up against different types of players.”

The Patriots defense also has a lot of new faces, including Adrian Clayborn, former Browns first-round pick Danny Shelton and Kyle Van Noy. All should be out there on Thursday, but again, it’s the first week of the preseason, so expect to see much more of the players battling for a roster spot.

For what it’s worth, the Patriots are favored by 4.5 points.