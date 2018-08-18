Raiders vs Rams Live Stream: How to Watch Preseason Game Online

The Oakland Raiders prepare for a quick in-state flight to Southern California to play the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2 of NFL Preseason action.

The game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET. For those out of market, it will be broadcast on NFL Network, which can be watched online via FuboTV. For those in market, it will be broadcast on a local channel, depending on your city.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here’s a rundown of all your live stream options, which vary depending on where you live:

If The Teams are in Your Market

First, check to see what local channel the game is on in your area–it will be either ABC, CBS, CW, Fox, NBC or My. Then, if you sign up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services, you’ll be able to watch a live stream of one, some, or all of those channels, depending on the service.

For example, for fans in Los Angeles, where the game is on CBS, Amazon Prime is your best option. But for fans in San Francisco, Oakland and San Diego, where the game is on Fox, Hulu with Live TV and Fubo TV will both give you a live stream of the game.

Here’s a rundown of all the streaming services, what they include, and how to sign up and watch:

Amazon Prime

Local channels included: CBS

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of your local CBS channel on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu With Live TV

Local channels included: ABC, CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

In addition to its massive Netflix-like library of on-demand movies and TV shows, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC, CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of any of those channels on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

Local channels included: CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

A streaming service that is largely tailored towards sports fans, FuboTV includes CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of those channels on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games and shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them. The main FuboTV channel package also comes with NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game.

Sling TV

Local channels included: Fox, NBC

Fox and NBC are both included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of either channel on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on. “Sling Blue” also comes with the NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game, so you can also watch that way if you miss it live.

If the Teams Aren’t in Your Market

For everyone outside of the Raiders and Rams markets, the game will be broadcast nationally on NFL Network, which is included in main FuboTV channel package.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NFL Network on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Game Preview

The Los Angeles Rams still have an enormous hole on their defensive line.

Aaron Donald doesn’t have a new contract; he desperately wants a new deal to reflect his on-field play, and that is problematic for Los Angeles as the regular season approaches. The 27-year old, reigning Defensive Player of the Year and All-Pro is scheduled to make a base salary of $6.89 million next season.

Don't really get the sense anything is imminent between the Rams and Aaron Donald. They might be closer in numbers, but it doesn't appear like they're close enough for either side to give in. The staredown continues. — Alden Gonzalez (@Alden_Gonzalez) August 16, 2018

Rams head coach Sean McVay is doing his best to manage the team despite the elephant on the practice field, Donald’s absence:

Always good to catch up with @RamsNFL HC Sean McVay, here are his thoughts on the continued absence of @AaronDonald97 … For full interview check out @CBSSportsNet @CBSSportsHQ @NFLonCBS #WheresWashburn pic.twitter.com/etfFumjdWq — Evan Washburn (@EvanWashburn) August 16, 2018

McVay Looks Forward to Matchup with Gruden #RamsCamp Quotes + Notes 📝 » https://t.co/17aE3eW1ES pic.twitter.com/YC0VEFz9C0 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 16, 2018

As Rams wrap up training camp, the expectation is that the main competition for roster spots will be backup positions on offense. The defense was fortified in the offseason with the additions of Marcus Peters, Aqib Talib at cornerback, and Ndamukong Suh, who will likely have a far greater role as a one-technique defensive lineman if Donald continues his holdout into September.

Heading north to the Bay Area, the Oakland Raiders continue to prepare for the upcoming season with the return of Jon Gruden to the sideline.

Gruden is ecstatic to have quarterback Derek Carr in the fold already, and went on record praising the fourth-year pro this week for picking up his offense as quickly as he has:

“I think he’s one of the best, in terms of processing information,” Gruden said of his quarterback. “He wants more… ‘What do we have today? … He has a photographic memory. It comes so easy to him. He’s got the offense mastered more than I do.”

Like the Rams, the Raiders have a holdout problem as well — namely, All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack. ESPN’s Adam Scheffer reported Thursday that Mack would hold out again Saturday, forfeiting another $814,000 in salary this upcoming weekend:

Raiders DE Khalil Mack will not report to team before its second preseason game Saturday, per source, meaning he will be fined another $814,000, bringing his two missed preseason game total to $1.628 million. More important for both sides: there is no end in sight, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 16, 2018

The absence of Donald and Mack lessens the jolt of this, for now, inter-California matchup in Week 2 of NFL Preseason action.