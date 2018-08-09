Rams vs Ravens Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Fresh off a surprising run to an NFC West title last year, the Los Angeles Rams begin preseason play Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable or can’t get a TV, here’s a rundown of all your live stream options, depending on whether the game is in your market or not:

Preview

Even if it is just one exhibition game in the middle of summer, it is hard not to like what Robert Griffin III and Lamar Jackson did in limited time when they stepped onto the field as Baltimore Ravens for the first time last week.

How the Ravens’ backup quarterback situation unfolds with RGIII and Jackson remains an intriguing storyline as they host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 of NFL Preseason.

The Ravens opened their early preseason slate last week with a narrow 17-16 victory against the Chicago Bears in the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

RGIII, arguably, looked as sharp as he’s looked since his rookie season, going 7/11 for 58 yards, TD, and nine yards on three rushes. Jackson went just 4/10 for 33 yards with a TD and an interception and ran for 25 yards on eight rushes; he also used his legs effectively and was able to escape the pocket, showing off the mobility that made general manager Ozzie Newsome and the rest of the front office value him on draft day.

Going into this season, there have been questions about starting quarterback, and former Super Bowl 47 Most Valuable Player, Joe Flacco and his job security following Baltimore’s noted offseason acquisitions and draft picks. While RGIII is likely to be the primary backup to start the season, there are rumblings, thanks to head coach John Harbaugh, Jackson will play some snaps under center at some point this season.

Los Angeles heads into the new year with a fresh outlook.

Attempting to build on a 11-5 campaign and NFC West title last year, the organization re-set the running back market by giving Todd Gurley a four-year, $60 million contract extension with $40 million guaranteed, as well as trading for New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks, extending him for five years and $81 million, to team up with Sammy Watkins and Robert Woods on the outside.

We shall see how long the Rams’ offensive starters play on Thursday. We shall also see how the revamped defense plays, too. The additions of Pro Bowlers at defensive tackle with Ndamukong Suh, and cornerback with Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters, have LA thinking Super Bowl already.

The Ravens and Rams also teamed up for a friendly, joint practice this week, where Los Angeles’ D shined.