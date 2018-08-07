WATCH: Ronda Rousey Wins First Match on Monday Night RAW

“The Baddest Woman on the Planet” Ronda Rousey finally stepped into the squared circle for her first televised match on Monday Night RAW in Jacksonville, Florida.

In a bout advertised the previous week, Rousey matched up with veteran, and integral part of WWE’s ever-growing women’s vision, Alicia Fox.

Ronda, with fellow vet and documented friend Natalya at ringside, defeated Fox, who was with current RAW Women’s champion Alexa Bliss in hers, in a matter of minutes.

The match started out as expected, with Bliss attempting to be a distraction on the outside. Despite numerous distractions, a running angle WWE has made the centerpiece of the Bliss-Rousey feud heading into SummerSlam, Rousey was able to overcome them thanks to Natalya at ringside to even the score.

After Rousey’s first Monday Night RAW victory, she briefly got on the microphone to issue a message to Bliss:

“It does not matter how tight you [Bliss] hold on to that title; at SummerSlam, it is MINE!”

Dating back to the Money in the Bank event in June, WWE has teased Rousey becoming the new RAW Women’s champion; Rousey was close to submitting former champion Nia Jax at the pay-per-view with her patented arm bar before Bliss broke up the match and successfully “cashed in” using her Money in the Bank contract opportunity she won earlier in the night.

Rousey then attacked Bliss on RAW the following night, leading to RAW General Manager Kurt Angle “suspending” Rousey for 30 days. Rousey would make her presence known again as Bliss defended her championship against Nia Jax at Extreme Rules last month, only to see friend Mickie James factor in and help Bliss retain.

Rousey vs. Bliss has been one of WWE’s hottest angles over the last two months and will likely culminate in some way at SummerSlam on August 19, now just 12 days away.