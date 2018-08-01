Ryan Day, Ohio State Coach: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ohio State named offensive coordinator Ryan Day interim head football coach on Wednesday.

The decision comes following the announcement to place Urban Meyer on paid administrative leave as the school conducts an independent investigation to determine if Meyer knew of domestic violence allegations filed against an assistant coach Zach Smith back in 2015.

Here is everything you need to know about Day:

1. Ohio State Promoted Day in 2018

Day, who previously served as quarterbacks coach in two seasons for the Buckeyes – including the title of assistant offensive coordinator in 2017-18 – was promoted to full-time offensive coordinator while retaining his quarterbacks coach title in January.

Following the promotion, Day told the university:

“Ohio State is an outstanding place to be a coach, and Columbus is a great city for a young family. I really enjoyed my first season with this program and I’m looking forward to the 2018 season and the opportunity to coach a very talented and hungry group of players.”

2. Day Reportedly Turned Down the Mississippi State Job

Before Day inked a contract extension with Ohio State, Meyer made note of the fact that Day had the chance to move on:

“Coach Day had an opportunity to potentially be a head coach in the SEC but decided to stay at Ohio State. He’s done a phenomenal job for us. There’s been other coaches on the staff who’ve had opportunities to move on and haven’t. This staff is very strong right now.”

With multiple vacancies open, Sports Illustrated’s Bruce Feldman reported Mississippi State was the school Day turned down. Instead, Mississippi State ended up hiring former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead to replace Dan Mullen.

3. Meyer Was Put on Paid Administrative Leave

Shortly after the Meyer news spread today, Ohio State moved forward with the decision to place Meyer on paid administrative leave to conduct a proper, internal investigation.

McMurphy revealed (in a detailed August 1 Facebook post) text messages obtained point to the fact Meyer lied last week when he said he had “no knowledge” of the previous Smith allegations during Big Ten Media Days. The direct sources of the text exchanges include Courtney Smith, ex-wife of the Ohio State assistant coach, and Shelley Meyer, Urban’s wife.

4. Day Played Under & Worked as an Assistant for Chip Kelly

