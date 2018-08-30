Rams vs Saints Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints are making major headlines ahead of their preseason finale in the “Big Easy” on Thursday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here’s a rundown of all your live stream options, which vary depending on if the game is televised in your market or not:

If The Game is Televised in Your Market

First, check to see what local channel the game is on in your area–it will be either ABC, CBS, CW, Fox or NBC. Then, if you sign up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services, you’ll be able to watch a live stream of your desired channel.

For example, for fans in Los Angeles or Baton Rouge, where the game is broadcast on CBS, Amazon Prime is going to be your easiest option. If you’re in New Orleans or San Diego, where the game is on Fox, either Hulu with Live TV or FuboTV will work for your live streaming needs.

Here’s a rundown of all the streaming services, what they include, and how to sign up and watch (note that local channels are available live in select markets):

Amazon Prime

Local channels included: CBS

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of your local CBS channel on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu With Live TV

Local channels included: ABC, CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

In addition to its massive Netflix-like library of on-demand movies and TV shows, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC, CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of any of those channels on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

Local channels included: CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

A streaming service that is largely tailored towards sports fans, FuboTV includes CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of those channels on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games and shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them. The main FuboTV channel package also comes with NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game.

Sling TV

Local channels included: Fox, NBC

Fox and NBC are both included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of either channel on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on. “Sling Blue” also comes with the NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game, so you can also watch that way if you miss it live.

If The Game is Not Televised in Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market preseason NFL game online via NFL Game Pass, which costs $99.99 for the season (or four installments of $29.99). Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL app.

Preview

On Wednesday, the Saints acquired quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and a sixth-round draft pick from the New York Jets in exchange for a 2019 third-round draft pick.

New York took a flier on Bridgewater and signed him as an insurance policy after making USC quarterback Sam Darnold the No. 3 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Bridgewater is still proving himself after returning from knee surgery. New Orleans does not have its 2019 first-round draft pick after moving up to select defensive lineman Marcus Davenport. Because of the lack of a first-round pick to use on a potential Drew Brees successor, the front office did the next best thing and acquired a 25-year old backup who has the upside to come in this season if need be.

Bridgewater profiles a lot like Brees did early in his career. Namely, he is excellent on throws in the short and middle in the passing game. The system is a good fit, and it is likely Bridgewater succeeds the 40-year old Brees if he chooses to retire after this season or next, or if New Orleans decides to move on.

After missing an entire summer, the Rams and All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald are “close” on a new contract, according to general manager Les Snead.

Rams GM Les Snead, on McVay’s massive Aaron Donald optimism: “Sean definitely is not speaking out of turn. He is well aware of updates, but nothing has agreed upon.” Snead said he would avoid going into details about negotiations or their recent progress. — Rich Hammond (@Rich_Hammond) August 29, 2018

Snead has played hard ball with Donald in regards to contract discussions, but most experts expected Donald to miss any significant regular season time due to this “issue.”

It is likely Donald’s new deal makes him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL. Donald is an integral part of the Los Angeles defense, which even without him is one of the more menacing units in the league. Head coach Sean McVay and the Rams are attempting to repeat as NFC West champions, and will need Donald to accomplish that goal.