Raiders vs Seahawks Live Stream: How to Watch Preseason Game Online

The Oakland Raiders continue to be without All-Pro Khalil Mack as they end their preseason schedule traveling to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

Preview

According to multiple reports, the Raiders are asking for multiple first-round draft picks in exchange for Mack in a trade. Several teams are reportedly interested in acquiring Mack, but it seems as if the initial price tag for Mack may be too rich for other teams to afford.

And who can blame them? Despite Mack’s ability, he comes with some extra stuff.

Namely, Mack would require not only draft picks lost in a trade, the NFL’s seemingly most valuable commodity these days, but a fresh contract extension, which would likely make him one of the five highest-paid defensive players in the league.

Another important question for the Raiders heading into this season if the state of one of the league’s better offensive line. 2018 first-round draft pick Kolton Miller, according to head coach Jon Gruden, is ready to step in at left tackle after Donald Penn shifted to the right side.

Gruden says he’s confident Kolton Miller will be their left tackle. — Jimmy Durkin (@Jimmy_Durkin) August 27, 2018

The Seahawks were in the news on Wednesday, as wide receiver Tyler Lockett received a three-year, $31.8 million contract extension which locks him up through 2021.

Lockett, despite his struggles over the last two seasons, is still just 25, and due for a larger role in the offense this season after the departures of wide receiver Paul Richardson and tight end Jimmy Graham. Russell Wilson will likely look to Lockett more on big plays, and in the red zone, which should give him an overall boost for fantasy football purposes this season.

The Seahawks will need Lockett to step up, as Doug Baldwin’s knee appears to be a major factor heading into this season. Baldwin stated Tuesday his knee is likely not going to be at full capacity at any point this season.

Doug Baldwin says he's at 80-85%. It's something he'll have to deal with throughout the season. pic.twitter.com/COBsbGbhNb — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 28, 2018

Seattle also made another move, acquiring Brett Hundley from the Green Bay Packers for a 2019 sixth-round draft pick, shoring up the backup quarterback spot behind Wilson.