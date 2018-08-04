UFC 227: Fight Card & Predictions

It is no secret T.J. Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt absolutely cannot stand each other, which makes their rematch for the bantamweight title all the more sweeter.

The two will co-headline UFC 227 from Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on Saturday. Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson will also defend his flyweight championship against challenger Henry Cejudo.

Dillashaw defeated Garbrandt by second-round knockout (2:41) at UFC 217 to become a two-time bantamweight champion. The two former training partners will look to settle some bad blood Saturday.

The City of Angels will be packed with Brazilians and bantamweight fights.

Here is the rest of the UFC 227 card:

Fight: Weight Class: T.J. Dillashaw (c) vs. Cody Garbrandt UFC bantamweight championship Demetrious Johnson (c) vs. Henry Cejudo UFC flyweight championship Cub Swanson vs. Renato Moicano Featherweight Polyana Viana vs. JJ Aldrich Women’s strawweight Thiago Santos vs. Kevin Holland Middleweight Pedro Munhoz vs. Brett Johns Bantamweight Ricky Simon vs. Montel Jackson Bantamweight Matt Sayles vs. Sheymon Moraes Featherweight Jose Torres vs. Alex Perez Flyweight Ricardo Ramos vs. Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight Danielle Taylor vs. Zhang Welli Women’s strawweight Marlon Vera vs. Wuliji Buren Bantamweight

UFC 227 Main Card Predictions:

Garbrandt – Should finish Dillashaw this time around after coming close the first time

Johnson – The gap between Johnson and his peers remains remarkably high

Moicano – His only loss is to Brian Ortega, who he earned “Fight of the Night” with at UFC 214

Viana – The stronger of the two, should be able to get to the ground frequently

Santos – Total toss-up between two guys who like to strike

Preliminary Card Predictions (FX & Fight Pass):

Johns, Jackson, Moraes, Torres, Ramos, Zhang, Buren