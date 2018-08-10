How to Watch EPL in USA Without Cable [2018]

Defending champions Manchester City are EPL favorites in 2018-19, but with Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal all firmly in the mix, it should be a highly entertaining season.

And we’ve got everything you need to know to watch all the action.

In the United States, television coverage of EPL games will typically be on either NBC or NBC Sports Network, while some games will also occasionally be broadcast on CNBC or USA. You can find the upcoming fixtures and TV schedule at the bottom of this page.

Fortunately, even if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, viewers in the USA can still watch a live stream of EPL games online by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

EPL channels included: NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, CNBC, USA, NBC Universo (Spanish broadcasts)

A streaming service that started out tailored towards international soccer fans and has since expanded to include other sports and entertainment, FuboTV has all the channels you need to watch the Premier League in the United States. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA or NBC Universo on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Not only does it have all the channels you need, but FuboTV is also a great option for watching games on-demand. If you can’t watch a game live, the service comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

The combination of a sports-based channel package and the ability to watch both live and on-demand makes FuboTV the best option for EPL fans.

EPL channels included: NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, CNBC, USA

If you’re looking for the best combo of entertainment and sports, Hulu with Live TV to go, as it gives you access to its extensive on-demand library of TV shows, as well as a bundle of live TV channels, including all the ones you need to watch EPL. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC, NBCSN, CNBC or USA on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch a game live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

EPL channels included: NBC (live in select markets), NBC Sports Network, CNBC, USA

This is an option if you want to keep things cheap and aren’t concerned about a big channel package or many extras. NBC (live in select markets), NBCSN and USA are in “Sling Blue” channel package, while CNBC is in the “News Extra” add-on. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of both, and you can then watch a live stream of those channels on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

NBC Sports Gold

The big six (Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham) will have most of their games televised on one of the NBC channels, and can thus only be streamed via the above options.

But if you’re looking to watch some of the smaller clubs, all non-televised games throughout the season can be watched online via NBC Sports Gold, a subscription service that costs $50 for the season. Once signed up, you can watch non-televised games live on your computer via the NBC Sports website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC Sports Gold app.

Upcoming Fixtures