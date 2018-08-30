How to Watch Pac-12 Network Without Cable [2018]

With Washington, Stanford, USC and Oregon in the Top 25, Chip Kelly and Herm Edwards on UCLA and Arizona State’s sidelines, and two of the country’s top Heisman candidates (Bryce Love, Khalil Tate) in the conference, the Pac-12 Network will be integral to enjoying the 2018 college football season.

Fortunately, if you don’t have cable, you can easily watch a live stream of the Pac-12 Network on your computer, phone or streaming service via one of the following:

FuboTV: Includes Pac-12 Network, regional Pac-12 Network channels (Arizona, Bay Area, Los Angeles, Mountain, Oregon, Washington), 85 total channels, 30 hours of cloud DVR, and ability to watch games on-demand up to three days after they air even if you didn’t DVR them.

Sling TV: Includes Pac-12 Network (in the “Sports Extra” add-on), 40-plus channels, and 50 hours of cloud DVR (not included in the base package but available as an add-on)

Here’s a further rundown of both services:

Though it also has a good amount of entertainment channels, FuboTV is one of the best streaming services for watching live sports.

In addition to having the Pac-12 Network (the Pac-12 regional networks are available via the “Sports Plus” add-on), the main “Fubo” package also comes with Fox, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Big Ten Network, NFL Network, NBC, Fox and CBS.

In terms of user experience, it has an interface that lets you search by sport, you can watch on two different screens at once, 30 hours of DVR are included, and there is a handy “72-hour lookback” feature, which lets you watch games on-demand up to three days later even without recording them.

Total Channels Included: The main package has about 85 (exact number depends on local channels available), including Pac-12 Network. The “Sports Plus” add-on has 20, including the Pac-12 regional networks

Pricing Options: The “Fubo” package costs $39.99 for the first month, and then $44.99 per month after that. The “Sports Plus” add-on is $8.99 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of cloud DVR; “72-hour lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games and shows up to three days after they air, even if you forgot to DVR them

How to Sign Up: Head to the FuboTV website and select “Start Your Free Trial”. After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras if you want. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the FuboTV website and navigate to a channel to start watching live TV. The Chrome browser is suggested.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the FuboTV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones

If you’re looking for the cheapest price point and don’t need a lot of channels or extras, you can get the Pac-12 Network by signing up for either the “Sling Orange” ($25 per month) or “Sling Blue” ($25 per month) base package plus the “Sports Extra” add-on ($5 per month).

Of course, that’s only $10 less per month than FuboTV entry point, and you’re still getting far fewer channels, the Pac-12 regional network channels aren’t included and DVR is another $5 per month. It’s technically the cheapest, but the overall value for everything included isn’t nearly as good.

Total Channels Included: Sling Orange has 29 channels, Sling Blue has 40-plus channels (exact number depends on local channels available), and the Sports Extra add-on has 13 (including Pac-12 Network) when added to Sling Orange, or 10 (including Pac-12 Network) when added to Sling Blue

Price: Sling Orange: $25 per month | Sling Blue: $25 per month | Sports Extra add-on (w/Orange): $5 per month | Sports Extra add-on (w/Blue): $10 per month

Extras: Watch on one device at once with Sling Orange or three devices at once with Sling Blue; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Sling TV website and select “Watch Now 7 Days Free.” After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras you want, then enter your payment information to sign up.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the Sling TV website and navigate to the Pac-12 Network or whatever channel you want to start watching live TV. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, and Xbox One.