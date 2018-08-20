WWE ‘Monday Night RAW’ Spoilers & Match Results August 20th

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW will air at 8 p.m. EST on the USA Network. We will provide live updates and spoilers here, but until then, here’s a preview of what to expect:

The results of SummerSlam 2018 will linger over the event’s of tonight’s episode. Roman Reigns bested Brock Lesnar to become the new Universal Champion, but one can only imagine what (and who) will be waiting for him in his return to Monday Night RAW.

While Lesnar is known for his extended WWE absences, it is reasonable to assume that he will set his sights on battering Reigns sooner or later. There is also the matter of Braun Strowman, who attempted cash in his Money In the Bank contract at SummerSlam and wound up with a beating for his troubles. Its likely that Strowman has a chip on his shoulder, and Reigns will be just the man he’s looking to target.

There is also the ongoing rivalry between Ronda Rousey and Alexa Bliss. Rousey added absolutely dominated Bliss during their SummerSlam match, making the latter submit out of desperation. Now that Rousey is the RAW Woman’s Champion, however, will she have a target painted on her back? Will Bliss do some scheming behind-the-scenes to reclaim her title? Whatever the plan, we’ll probably see it come into play tonight.

Another major rivalry that culminated at SummerSlam was between Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins. Rollins’ pal Dean Ambrose completely neutralized Drew McIntyre, allowing him to regain the Intercontinental Championship from Ziggler. With a victorious Rollins, however, the question arises as to whether Ambrose will continue to support him or turn heel and set him up.

We’ve been leaning towards the latter (check out a deep dive on the matter below) but its unlikely that Ambrose will orchestrate his betrayal so soon. Be sure to keep an eye on the WWE Superstar over the next few weeks. Another thing to consider is whether Ziggler will be able to maintain his partnership with McIntyre now that he’s no longer the champ.

To a lesser extent, tonight will probably explore the fallout of Constable Corbin’s SummerSlam beating at the hands of Finn Balor. Or, given that he resurrected his old alias, Demon Balor. If Corbin makes any snide remarks or conniving plans, there’s a good chance that Demon Balor will return to give him another beating.

