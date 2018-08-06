WWE ‘Monday Night RAW’ Spoilers & Match Results August 6th

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW airs tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST on the USA Network. We will provide live updates and spoilers here, but until then, here’s a preview of the tonight’s matches:

The biggest story heading into tonight’s episode is Ronda Rousey. The self-proclaimed “baddest woman on the planet” is back from her suspension and fuming after seeing Alexa Bliss take a cheap shot at her alley Natalya and cost her a victory. Instead of waiting until SummerSlam to attack Bliss or Alicia Fox, however, Rousey wants to take a crack at them tonight. She will face Fox in a one-on-one match, making it the first time in her career that she’s competing on RAW.

We’ll also see Mojo Rawley taking on Bobby Roode tonight. Rawley has been on a tear as of late, demolishing opponents like Tyler Breeze and No Way Jose, but Roode made it clear last week that he’s not afraid of him. After Rawley was caught bragging about his accomplishments in the locker room, an irate Roode attacked him. RAW general manager Kurt Angle broke things up, but he also decided to schedule a match so that they can sort their differences out in the ring. Will Rawley continue his reign or will Roode put a violent end to his winning streak?

Then, of course, there’s the aftermath of what happened with Brock Lesnar on last week’s episode. After dismissing Paul Heyman’s attempts to bring him out to the ring, Lesnar showed up, assaulted Kurt Angle, and grabbed Heyman by the face until he was incapacitated. Roman Reigns wasn’t on WWE ground when the incident happened, as he was forced to leave by RAW commissioner Stephanie McMahon. You can expect Reigns to have plenty to say about Lesnar’s actions, along with the standard trash-talk that comes with prospective SummerSlam opponents. The real mystery will be whether Lesnar shows up to answer for what he did, or whether he’ll recede once more to let Reigns fume.

In other news, Seth Rollins is still dealing with the fallout of last week’s episode. After Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler kept Rollins from pinning Drew McIntyre (and causing a disqualification in the process), the duo attacked Rollins backstage and left him reeling for some payback. Its likely we’ll see some form of Rollins’ payback tonight, or at least the foundation for whatever plan he has being laid.

Per usual, Kevin Owens will continue to have trouble with Braun Strowman, The B-Team will continue to rile themselves up and prepare for their match against The Revival, whom they face tonight, and newly affirmed best friends Sasha Banks and Bayley will team up again against the Riott Squad.