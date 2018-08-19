How to Watch WWE SummerSlam 2018 Free Live Stream Online

A re you looking for a way to stream SummerSlam 2018 for free? There’s only one legal way to get it, and we’ll break it down for you here:

WWE events and pay-per-views are included in subscriptions to the WWE Network. The first month of the subscription is a free trial. You will have to enter a credit card number, but you won’t be billed for the first 30 days, and if you cancel your subscription anytime before then you won’t have to pay.

If you don’t cancel, then after one free month you’ll start paying $9.99 per month for the WWE Network subscription. That being said, if you want a free and legal stream of tonight’s Money in the Bank event, you can go here to subscribe to WWE network and watch the show.

You can stream the WWE Network on a number of devices, including PC and Mac desktop or laptop, connected TV, Roku, Apple TV, Playstation, Xbox, Amazon Fire TV and Kindle Fire, iPhone or iPad, or Android smartphone and tablet.

Stream SummerSlam 2018 Free on PC or Mac

1. Go here and sign up for your free month of WWE Network, and establish your new account’s login and password. If it’s time for the event, you can watch it right away, as you’ll be directed to the Network’s 24/7 streaming feed. If you sign up early, come back later and follow the rest of these steps.

2. Go to WWE.com.

3. Click “Watch” inside the WWE Network banner in the upper right portion of the page.

4. You’ll be prompted to log in to WWE Network, if you aren’t already logged in.

5. After login, you’ll be directed to the WWE Network homepage, which streams 24/7 broadcasting, including the live PPVs. At 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST, SummerSlam begins.

Stream SummerSlam 2018 Free on iPhone or iPad

1. Go here and sign up for your free month of WWE Network, and establish your new account’s login and password.

2. Install the free WWE app on your iOS device. Find it in the App Store by searching WWE or just go here.

3. Once into the app, sign in to your new WWE Network account from the app’s menu, or you’ll be prompted to sign in when you click any Network link.

4. Once your account is verified, you’ll be directed to the home screen and you can stream your content. At 7 p.m. EST, SummerSlam 2018 begins.

Stream SummerSlam 2018 Free on Android Phone or Tablet

1. Go here and sign up for your free month of WWE Network, and establish your new account’s login and password.

2. Install the free WWE Android app on your Android device. Find it in the Google Play Store by searching WWE or just go here.

3. Once into the app, sign in to your new WWE Network account from the app’s menu, or you’ll be prompted to sign in when you click any Network link.

4. Once your account is verified, you’ll be directed to the home screen and you can stream your content. At 7 p.m. EST, SummerSlam 2018 begins.

Stream SummerSlam 2018 Free on Apple TV

1. Go here and sign up for your free month of WWE Network, and establish your new account’s login and password.

2. Make sure your Apple TV is running iOS 6 or higher, or you’ll have to find another device to stream the event.

3. Go to the app screen, find WWE, select it and click to launch.

4. Choose “Sign in With My WWE Account.” Enter the email address for your account and hit Submit.

5. Enter your password and hit Submit.

6. When your account is verified, you can stream content on your Apple TV. At 7 p.m. EST, SummerSlam 2018 begins.

Stream SummerSlam 2018 Free on Roku

1. Go here and sign up for your free month of WWE Network, and establish your new account’s login and password.

2. Make sure you have a compatible Roku model, or you’ll have to stream WWE Wrestlemania 32 on a different device. The following models are compatible: Roku LT (models 2400X, 2450X, 2700X); Roku 1 (model 2710X); Roku 2 (model 2720R); Roku 2 HD (model 3000X); Roku 2 XD (model 3050X); Roku 2 XS (model 3100X); Roku Streaming Stick (models 3400X, 3420X); and Roku 3 (model 4200X).

3. Go to the Roku player’s Channel Store, browse for WWE Network, select it and click to Add Channel. Click Yes to confirm install and click Got to Channel, or select WWE Network from the list of channels on the home screen.

4. Click the Member Sign In button and enter your WWE account email and password. Hit Continue, and after your account is verified you’ll arrive on a home screen where you can stream content. At 7 p.m. EST, SummerSlam 2018 begins.

Stream SummerSlam 2018 Free on Your PS3 or PS4

1. Go here and sign up for your free month of WWE Network, and establish your new account’s login and password.

2. Download the free WWE app from the PlayStation Store. After download, the app will install.

3. After install, launch the app from the TV/Video Services section of the PS3 or the TV/Video section of the PS4.

4. Click the Member Sign In button and, on the following screen, sign in to your account with your email and password. Hit Continue, and once your account is verified you’ll land on a home screen where you can start streaming. At 7 p.m. EST, SummerSlam 2018 begins.

Stream SummerSlam 2018 Free on Your Xbox One or Xbox 360

1. Go here and sign up for your free month of WWE Network, and establish your new account’s login and password.

2. Download the free WWE app from the Apps Marketplace.

3. Sign in to your Xbox Live profile.

4. Press Member Sign In, sign in to your WWE account, enter your email address and password, press Continue.

5. When your account is verified, you’ll be taken to a home screen where you can stream WWE programming. At 7 p.m. EST, SummerSlam 2018 begins.

Stream SummerSlam 2018 Free on Amazon Fire TV

1. Go here and sign up for your free month of WWE Network, and establish your new account’s login and password.

2. Make sure your Amazon Fire TV has the most current software update.

3. Use voice search or text search to find WWE Network. Choose the app and download it.

4. Select WWE, select Sign In, enter your username and submit, enter your password and submit.

5. Once your account is verified, you’ll arrive on the home screen, where you can stream content. At 7 p.m. EST, SummerSlam 2018 begins.

Stream SummerSlam 2018 Free on Kindle Fire

1. Go here and sign up for your free month of WWE Network, and establish your new account’s login and password.

2. Make sure your Kindle Fire is running Android 2.3.3 or higher.

3. Download the free WWE app from the Amazon Appstore.

4. Launch the app, click the Member Sign In button, enter your account’s email and password, and select Continue.

5. Once your account is verified, you’ll arrive on the home screen, where you can stream content. At 7 p.m. EST, SummerSlam 2018 begins.

Stream SummerSlam 2018 Free on Sony Connected TV or Blu-Ray Player

1. Go here and sign up for your free month of WWE Network, and establish your new account’s login and password.

2. Using your Sony TV or Blu-ray player, scroll to the Applications row. (On Blu-ray players the WWE Network app will appear under the Video category.)

3. Select the WWE Network App, select Member Sign In, and sign in with your account’s email and password.

4. After login, you’ll be directed to the home screen, where you can start streaming WWE content. At 7 p.m. EST, SummerSlam 2018 begins.

Stream SummerSlam 2018 Free on Samsung Smart TV or Blu-Ray Player

1. Go here and sign up for your free month of WWE Network, and establish your new account’s login and password.

2. Using your Samsung Smart TV (2013 and 2014 Samsung Smart TV models only) or Blu-ray player, go to the Smart Hub app store. Go to category Sports and look for WWE Network.

3. Find and install the app. After installation, select it from the app dashboard, select Member Sign In, and enter your account’s email and password.

4. After login, you’ll be directed to the home screen, where you can start streaming WWE content. At 7 p.m. EST, SummerSlam 2018 begins.

Preview

SummerSlam 2018 has plenty of exciting matches scheduled on its fight card. There are the title matches, the most notable of which is between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship. There’s also the Raw Women’s Championship between Alexa Bliss and Ronda Rousey, which will payoff a months-long feud that dates back to Money In the Bank.

Another rivalry that will come to a head during SummerSlam 2018 is the one between WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and challenger Roman Reigns. Lesnar will defend his title for the first time since April 27, and with him looking to compete in the UFC, we may see a shift in Reigns’ favor. Be sure to tune it at 7 p.m. EST to find out what happens.