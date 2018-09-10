LeBron James, Raiders Players React to Khalil Mack’s Dominant Game

Khalil Mack

The Chicago Bears nearly had a superb upset to start the 2018 NFL season against the rival Green Bay Packers, which was fueled by recently-acquired star Khalil Mack. While the heroics of Aaron Rodgers spoiled Mack’s debut with the Bears, the young pass-rusher still had an incredible showing in the 24-23 loss.

Mack filled up the box score, totaling three tackles, one sack, one interception returned for a touchdown and one fumble recovery. The performance from the former Oakland Raiders star, who was traded just over a week ago, sent Twitter into a frenzy. Not only did reactions pour in from his former Raiders teammates, but also the likes of NBA star LeBron James.

Here’s a look at what was said about the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year’s first game with his new team.

Los Angeles Lakers F LeBron James Was Loving It

Oakland Raiders DE Bruce Irvin Heaps Praise

Oakland Raiders DT Khalil Mack

Former Raiders S Tyvon Branch

Bruce Irvin Couldn’t Give Enough Love

Former Raiders LB Perry Riley

1 Comment

darth3234

Mack has the game of his life, Bears still lose. That’s been Macks MO for years. Tonights game shows why you do pay a franchise qb top money and why you don’t give it to a good but simple lineman.

