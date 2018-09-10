LeBron James, Raiders Players React to Khalil Mack’s Dominant Game

The Chicago Bears nearly had a superb upset to start the 2018 NFL season against the rival Green Bay Packers, which was fueled by recently-acquired star Khalil Mack. While the heroics of Aaron Rodgers spoiled Mack’s debut with the Bears, the young pass-rusher still had an incredible showing in the 24-23 loss.

Mack filled up the box score, totaling three tackles, one sack, one interception returned for a touchdown and one fumble recovery. The performance from the former Oakland Raiders star, who was traded just over a week ago, sent Twitter into a frenzy. Not only did reactions pour in from his former Raiders teammates, but also the likes of NBA star LeBron James.

Here’s a look at what was said about the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year’s first game with his new team.

Los Angeles Lakers F LeBron James Was Loving It

@52Mack_ 👀 I see you hit em with the “Silencer”. Give me that ball 🏈 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 10, 2018

Oakland Raiders DE Bruce Irvin Heaps Praise

@52Mack_ best in the league! — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) September 10, 2018

Oakland Raiders DT Khalil Mack

Let’s go 52!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Sheeeeeshhhhh — JustinJelly Ellis (@JeLLy_ThaDON) September 10, 2018

Former Raiders S Tyvon Branch

How they let that man leave Oakland? I will never know smh — Tyvon Branch (@tyvonbranch) September 10, 2018

Bruce Irvin Couldn’t Give Enough Love

100 million ain’t change Shit! My dawg still playing like it’s a contract year! — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) September 10, 2018

Former Raiders LB Perry Riley

Mack is a SPECIAL player! Smdh — Perry Riley Jr (@PR56) September 10, 2018

