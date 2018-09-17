Seahawks vs Bears Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Mitchell Trubisky and the Chicago Bears (0-1) prepare to welcome Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks into Solder Field for Monday Night Football to conclude a hectic Week 2.

Preview

The Bear lost in heartbreaking fashion in Week 1 thanks to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. After leading 20-0, and then 23-17, a late 75-yard touchdown allowed to Randall Cobb iced a crushing defeat for head coach Matt Nagy and company.

Khalil Mack, who was acquired from the Oakland Raiders for two future first-round draft picks ahead of the regular season, finished with a sack and fumble recovery. Unfortunately, the defense wasn’t able to hold off the Packers at the end.

The Seahawks came close to winning in Denver. Despite questions about the secondary entering the season, they played fairly well and picked off Broncos’ quarterback Case Keenum three times in a 27-24 loss.

The Seahawks’ offense will be without Doug Baldwin this week, and possibly for the next few. Head coach Pete Carroll says Baldwin (knee) will likely miss 2-4 weeks as he nurses an injury that acted up in Denver.

To revamp the defense, Seattle took a chance and signed free gent linebacker Mychal Kendricks, who had been released by the Cleveland Browns the week prior. Kendricks is under federal indictment for insider training, and there is a real chance he may possibly see prison time once the rest of the investigation unfolds.

For now, Wilson continues to lead a flailing roster in an NFC West race that has the Los Angeles Rams up top. The Bears have NFC North problems of their own, as the Packers and Minnesota Vikings each are poised to make playoff runs.