Ben Roethlisberger, Drew Brees Named Players of the Week

This past weekend in the NFL was full of high-scoring shootouts. And if you are a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers or the New Orleans Saints, then you are probably thrilled to know that your team came out on top out of their respective battles. Between Drew Brees and “Big Ben” Roethlisberger, there were 749 passing yards and six passing touchdowns.

While Drew Brees has been doing this ever since the season started, Roethlisberger has had quite the comeback week as the Steelers locked in their first win of the season. It’s almost like week three was the week that the QB’s on the older side of 30 are out to prove that they are still elite. And if you thought these guys were done, think again. Ben Roethlisberger and Drew Brees have been named the NFL’s Players of the Week for their performances the other day/night.

The Players of the Week

Big Ben, Drew Brees among the NFL Players of the Weekhttps://t.co/LDgwmG8AWd pic.twitter.com/OtkmBXfTaV — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 26, 2018

Drew Brees had a little bit of extra time to solidify his position as the NFC offensive MVP as the Saints versus the Falcons game went into overtime. To add to his three touchdown passes, Brees also ran in two scores as he was quite the threat in the red zone this past Sunday. We know it’s early on in the year, but a few more performances like that for brees could really help his campaign for an MVP run this season.

As for Big Ben, he struggled early on in the spotlight on Monday Night Football. First, a three and out, then an interception had everybody thinking that he might actually be done. But once again, Big Ben turned it up a notch and defeated the NFC’s top dog, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27 on primetime TV.