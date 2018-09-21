Red Sox Playoffs: Who & When Will Boston Play in Postseason?

The Boston Red Sox playoff picture is becoming more clear after clinching the AL East with a win over the Yankees. The Red Sox had already punched their ticket to the postseason, but the win over their rivals secured the AL East. It may have taken longer than Red Sox fans wanted, but Boston was finally able to clinch the division after losing their previous two games to the Yankees. All signs point to the Red Sox finishing with the best record in the American League as it would take a near miracle for the Astros to catch Boston.

As things stand now, the Red Sox would play the winner of the Wild Card matchup. If the playoffs started today, the Red Sox would play either the A’s or the Yankees. The ALDS is slated to start Friday, October 5, and the Red Sox would play either the afternoon or evening game on TBS.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora is pleased with what the team has accomplished during the regular season, but admits the Red Sox have their eyes on bigger aspirations.

“Like I tell everybody, I’m proud of the group,” Cora told the Boston Globe after the Red Sox initially clinched a playoff spot. “This is a group, they have high expectations. The goal is to win the World Series. Since Day 1 we’ve talked about it here.”

With the majority of playoff spots up for grabs, little is known about the playoff schedule other than a few key dates. As things stand now, the Red Sox would be the AL’s No. 1 seed, and would be watching the Wild Card matchup on October 3rd to see who their ALDS opponent would be. Here’s a look at the ALDS dates for the two different series.

Red Sox ALDS Potential Schedule & Dates 2018

DATE SERIES TV October 5, 2018 ALDS A Game 1 (early) TBS October 5, 2018 ALDS B Game 1 (late) TBS October 6, 2018 ALDS A Game 2 TBS October 6, 2018 ALDS B Game 2 TBS October 8, 2018 ALDS A Game 3 TBS October 8, 2018 ALDS B Game 3 TBS October 9, 2018 ALDS A Game 4 (if necessary) TBS October 9, 2018 ALDS B Game 4 (if necessary) TBS October 11, 2018 ALDS A Game 5 (if necessary) TBS October 11, 2018 ALDS B Game 5 (if necessary) TBS

As for the Yankees, they are hoping to see the Red Sox again in the postseason. There is nothing worse than watching your rivals win on your home field.

“They’ve had a solid year, you can’t deny that,” Giancarlo Stanton told ESPN. “You never want it to be here. They can celebrate now, and we’ve got time to celebrate later.”