Broncos vs Ravens Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Case Keenum and the Denver Broncos (2-0) have used some home cooking to their advantage during the first two weeks of the season, but the mood will change when they head to the road for the first time to take on the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) in a tough AFC matchup as Week 3 action continues on Sunday.

Preview

Keenum led a game-winning drive last week against the Oakland Raiders at home. After trailing 12-0 and 19-7, Keenum led a scoring drive in the fourth quarter, and then followed that up with the final Broncos’ drive. Kicker Brandon McManus capped off that drive with a 36-yard field goal with six seconds remaining to seal the 20-19 victory.

Undrafted running back Phillip Linday once again went over 100 yards rushing (107). The Colorado product has been a revelation, and much needed insurance after the Broncos failed to muster anything on the ground last season.

The Broncos started 2-0 last season, and won three of their first four games, before unraveling and finishing 5-11. Vance Joseph will look to avoid that this season, and a road win in a tough place to play would be a good start.

Joe Flacco looked restless last week, a far cry from the dominant Week 1 performance he had at home against the Buffalo Bills. Flacco turned the football over carelessly numerous times, and generally just didn’t feel comfortable all night against the Bengals.

After suffering a crazy injury scare, Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley returned to practice this week. What was initially believed to be a tear — and Mosley was carted off the field — ultimately proved to be only a bone bruise.

Baltimore will once again be without rookie tight end Hayden Hurst, who will now be missing his third straight game with a foot injury.