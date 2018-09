Seahawks vs Broncos Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Earl Thomas offseason saga is finally over, but the regular season saga may just be getting started in the Pacific Northwest, as the Seattle Seahawks prepare to fly a mile high against the Denver Broncos to open the 2018 regular season on Sunday.

Preview

The All-Pro safety finally ended his holdout and reported to the team Wednesday. Thomas, who is the last remaining member of the original “Legion of Boom” after Richard Sherman moved on to the San Francisco 49ers in the offseason and Kam Chancellor retired, will have his work cut out for him this season piecing together a Seahawks’ secondary that is now the weak point of the unit.

The Seahawks also have a revamped offense – eh, a work in progress. Despite Seattle using a 2018 first-round pick on Rashaad Penny, 2017 seventh-round pick Chris Carson will start Week 1 and likely get a bulk of the work out of the backfield. In the offseason the Seahawks lost Paul Richardson to the Washington Redksins, so Tyler Lockett – who recently signed a three-year contract extension just before the season started – will get a majority of snaps as the No. 2 wide receiver.

Jimmy Graham has departed, and in is 2016 third-round pick Nick Vannett, who is more likely to be used as an extra blocked as Seattle attempts to re-establish a similar ground-and-pound type game with Penny and Carson like they had with Marshawn Lynch.

The Broncos’ 2017 season started promising behind Trevor Siemian with consecutive victories, and three wins in the first four games, but it quickly unraveled and eventually the team bottomed out at 5-11.

Realizing Paxton Lynch needed more time — he may never be ready – and Brock Osweiler were not the answers at quarterback, Denver went out and signed former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum in the offseason. Keenum isn’t a special talent, but threw just seven interceptions in total last year. His ability to protect the ball, while getting it out quicker so wide receivers Demariyus Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders can make plays will help improve the Broncos’ offense.

In addition to Keenum, Broncos’ third-round pick Royce Freeman had a productive preseason and looks poised to emerge as the starter early.