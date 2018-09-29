LOOK: Cavaliers’ JR Smith Warned by NBA to Cover New Tattoo [NSFW]

Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith may be hearing from the NBA early and often it seems. After revealing a new tattoo on his leg, the league apparently doesn’t approve of it. So much so, that they’ve actually issued Smith a warning that he’ll be fined for every game he doesn’t cover it up.

As Bleacher Report’s Kyle Newport revealed, Smith didn’t take kindly to this news.

*WARNING: NSFW Language

I swear I’m the only person they do shit like this to! So you mean to tell me i have to cover up my tattoo for what? You don’t make people cover up Jordan logos NIKE checks or anything… https://t.co/zjc8qVPYAP — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) September 29, 2018

Bleacher Report’s Master Tesfatsion revealed what the tattoo looks like:

JR Smith says the NBA will fine him every game he doesn’t cover his Supreme leg tattoo pic.twitter.com/juUVCK2PwH — Master (@MasterTes) September 29, 2018

Shortly after this news broke, The Athletic’s Shams Charania revealed that Smith “plans to have conversations with the league” about the tattoo and potential fines.

Sources on @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium: NBA informed Cleveland's J.R. Smith he would be fined per game during season for "Supreme" tattoo on his leg, unless it is covered, and Smith plans to have conversations with league about situation. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 29, 2018

NBA’s History With Supreme and More

It’s an interesting situation considering the fact that the NBA actually collaborated with Supreme and Nike on a variety of jerseys, shorts, sneaks and other things, as Highsnobiety revealed. On that same note, some of Supreme’s apparel features plenty of things the league wouldn’t be on board with (including NSFW language).

While Smith isn’t a fan of the league’s decision, it’ll be interesting to see if he opts to cover the tattoo on. If he doesn’t, the Cavaliers guard is likely going to rack up a pretty large bill when all is said and done.

We’ll keep you updated on any additional news that comes out on this, as well as whether or not Smith has anything else to say on the subject.

READ NEXT: One Key Player May Keep Cavaliers From Landing Jimmy Butler

