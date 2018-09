Chiefs vs Chargers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Los Angeles Chargers are undermanned without their All-Pro defensive lineman Joey Bosa, as they host the Kansas City Chiefs in a battle of AFC West contenders to open the 2018 regular season on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:05 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS in select areas (coverage map here). If the game is on in your market and you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

This service is available live in all 32 NFL markets.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (live in 29 NFL markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

CBS (live in 28 NFL markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on phones via the NFL Mobile app.

If the Game is Out of Your Market

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service is available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students may watch out-of-market games via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is free to download on many different devices.

Watch On-Demand: NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching games on-demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them following the conclusion of games for the day.

Once signed up, you can watch games on-demand on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Preview

The cause for Bosa’s absence is a foot injury, which now has him in a walking boot and has kept him away from practicing in full over the course of the last month. Head coach Anthony Lynn opened up the possibility to the Chargers having to play without Bosa in Kansas City earlier in the week.

The Chargers officially placed tight end Hunter Henry on the PUP list at the beginning of the week, and signed 38-year old Antonio Gates who is still getting up to game speed. It is unlikely Gates has a big role Sunday.

The Chiefs may also be without their star defender against the Chargers. Safety Eric Berry has not practiced this week with a heel injury, and is looking to be a game time decision heading into Sunday. Along with cornerback Steven Nelson (concussion), and the signing of Orlando Scandrick, the Chiefs’ secondary is – all of a sudden – not looking to hot as they get ready for Philip Rivers and the rest of the San Diego offense.

The Chiefs’ offense must do their part. It starts with sophomore quarterback Patrick Mahomes taking over for veteran Alex Smith, who has since departed to the Washington Redskins in an offseason trade. Head coach Andy Reid was comfortable enough with Mahomes’ progress as a rookie, and the 60-year old future Hall of Fame coach decided the future was now.

Mahomes had his 2018 dress rehearsal last season, when he started for Smith in the Chiefs’ Week 17 game against the Denver Broncos. Mahomes led Kansas City to a 27-24 victory, throwing for 284 yards and an interception. He still hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass as an NFL starter yet, but that is all likely to change soon – if not Sunday, then likely the week after.

Mahomes has an arsenal of weapons to work with (second-year running back Kareem Hunt, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce), including wide receiver Sammy Watkins. Watkins is on his third NFL team, but gives the Chiefs another burner on the opposite side of the field as Hill, who has already proven he can use his speed to turn any play into a home run play.