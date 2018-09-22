Clemson vs Georgia Tech Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-2) haven’t had an easy go at it this season, and it doesn’t get easier as they welcome the No. 3 Clemson Tigers (3-0) into town on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

The Yellow Jackets’ offense always poses an interesting challenge because of the triple-option, and how no other team on the Tigers’ schedule utilizes an offense similar. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has done a good job of leading the Tigers and properly gameplanning for the triple-option in recent seasons despite his previous unfamiliarity with the offense.

“I’d never been around the triple option not a day in my life. I grew up in the I Formation. I get the Clemson job on a Monday and … oh, by the way, we’re playing a triple-option team on Saturday. It’s Paul Johnson’s first year. Nobody knows anything about it.”

The last time the Yellow Jackets defeated the Tigers was in 2014. In that game, then-quarterback Deshaun Watson – now playing for the Houston Texans – left the game with a knee injury.

Clemson allowed just 198 rushing yards in a 26-7 win against Georgia Tech last year when the game was played in Death Valley. The Tigers scored 17 straight unanswered points.

Georgia Tech head coach Paul Johnson knows the challenge his team is in store against Clemson.

“They’re a talented team. They might be the most talented team we’ve played since I’ve been here.”

After allowing Penn State to run up the score the previous week, Pittsburgh was able to get the triple-option in check to defeat Georgia Tech last week 24-19 at home.

Two weeks ago, Kelly Bryant and the Tigers were pushed to the limit in College Station, and held on for a narrow 28-26 win against the Aggies. This ACC matchup won’t be nearly as difficult with the Tigers’ growing accustomed to the Yellow Jackets’ trickery once a year, but they still have to take care of business on the road nonetheless.