Texans vs Colts Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

It’s make-or-break time for Bill O’Brien and the rest of the Houston Texans (0-3). After allowing the lowly New York Giants to come into Houston last week and win, something has to give.

You can say the same thing about first-year head coach Frank Reich and the Indianapolis Colts (1-2), who host the Texans in a crucial early-season matchup of AFC South teams on Sunday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS in select areas (coverage map here).

Preview

For the Texans, starting 0-4, with two of those losses coming in the division, would be disastrous. It would be enough to contemplate sending O’Brien his walking papers this week.

As bad as the Texans’ record looks, their on-field performance isn’t necessarily as reflective of their current record. Deshaun Watson has otherwise played well, but had to scramble for his life behind an offensive line that is arguably the worst in the NFL. Defensive end J.J. Watt finally looks like his old self after season-ending knee surgery last season; after recording no sacks in his first two games, he had three last week against the Giants on top of another forced fumble (his second of 2018).

The Colts could very well be 3-0. A late Jack Doyle fumble against the Cincinnati Bengals and a failed fourth down last week against the Philadelphia Eagles are the two plays that are separating Indianapolis from an unbeaten start and first place in the AFC South.

Much was made about Jacoby Brissett filling in last week and attempting the last-ditch Hail Mary attempt instead of Andrew Luck in the loss to the Eagles, but head coach Frank Reich stated there was nothing to see there. Luck has looked fine through the season’s first three weeks, and he is in a classic rebound spot at home against a division rival.

Indianapolis placed right tackle Joe Haeg (ankle) on injured reserve Friday. Left tackle Anthony Castonzo (hamstring) remains “week to week,” which means the Colts will be without both their starting tackles against the Texans front seven on Sunday.

SPOILER: It won’t be pretty for Luck and company.