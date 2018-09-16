Giants vs Cowboys Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

In what seems as a yearly September tradition, though this year during Week 2 instead of Week 1, the New York Giants (0-1) and Dallas Cowboys (0-1) prepare for an NFC East showdown at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday Night Football.

Preview

What They Did Last Week:

Giants failed to close the gap and fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars at home, 20-15.

Cowboys barely registered anything against the Carolina Panthers on the road and lost, 16-8.

The Giants weren’t sharp in their Week 1 loss, but they hung with – arguably – the NFL’s best defense through four quarters and had an opportunity to win the game late which they failed to take advantage of. Eli Manning threw a pick six to Myles Jack, but other than that didn’t really make another mistake. His key fourth-down throw late to Sterling Shepard was slightly underthrown, but catchable.

The highlight of the game for New York was first-round pick Saquon Barkley matching the Jaguars’ score with a 68-yard touchdown run. Barkley struggled against the Jacksonville defensive front, but the burst toward the sideline for the touchdown showcased the type of talent that the New York front office couldn’t pass up on in the draft.

Odell Beckham Jr. got a new contract and made good on the money. He caught 11 passes for 111 yards and looked much fresher and healthier; a good sign for the Giants.

Some bad news, as the Giants will once again not have defensive end Olivier Vernon. Vernon missed Week 1 with an ankle injury and has been ruled out for Week 2.

Dallas’ offense, for a lack of a better way to put it, is in dire trouble.

The Cowboys’ leading receiver in Week 1 was slot receiver Cole Beasley, who hauled in seven receptions for 73 yards. While Beasley is a nice No. 3 receiver, he shouldn’t be counted on to lead the offense. Dak Prescott and company struggled to move the ball in Carolina, and only managed eight points, and it honestly could’ve been MUCH worse.

Ezekiel Elliott wasn’t much better, mustering only 69 yards on 15 carries. Elliot did find the endzone, though. Center Travis Frederick has already been ruled out for Week 2, which will make Elliott’s job harder against a Giants’ defense that looked healthier, and much improved, against the Jaguars despite the loss.