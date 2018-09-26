Danny Amendola on Rob Gronkowski: “Who Is That?”

Heading into week four, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Danny Amendola is set to face his former team, the New England Patriots. As always, everybody is always curious to know how a player feels about facing their former team. And when Amendola was asked about the Patriots, he kept it strictly professional and talked about them as if they were just another opponent and not his former team.

The Miami media was curious to know if Amendola, who has spent five seasons in New England with the Patriots has had any contact with his old teammates this week. Specifically, Rob Gronkowski. Amendola’s comments will surely rile up the Patriots fanbase as he acted like he didn’t even know who Gronk was, according to Dolphins Wire reporter, Antwan Staley.

Who Is Gronk?

Danny Amendola was asked if he talked to Gronk this week: “Who is that?” — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) September 26, 2018

Talk about taking division rivalry week to a new level. Now, it’s not like Amendola said anything out of line, but the Dolphins fanbase surely loved the unfriendly approach that Amendola is taking facing his former team this week.

Although he acted as if he didn’t know Gronk, Amendola did credit his former team, though. Despite what the Patriots record says, everybody in the Miami locker room knows that the Patriots are not to be taken lightly. Amendola also went on to state that “the Patriots are a good football team and we have to play good to beat them.” Simple enough. Despite being behind in the division, the Patriots are favored at -7, according to Oddshark.