Florida vs Mississippi State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Florida head coach Dan Mullen is most likely public enemy No. 1 in Starkville, Mississippi after leaving to become the head coach of the Gators.

The Florida Gators (3-1) right now are unranked, but that could change if they defeat No. 23 Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-1) on the road Saturday night.

Preview

Mullen did terrific things with the Bulldogs, compiling a 69-46 overall record in nine seasons. Mullen’s teams made eight bowl appearances, and reached No. 1 in the AP Poll on October 14, 2014, with current Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at the helm.

Mullen reflects and speaks fondly of the program, university and its fans.

“When I think of the fans and I think of the former players and the people of the town of Starkville, I think for the most part they were appreciative in what we were able to accomplish in the nine years that we were there.”

Both these schools have even more in common. They have both suffered losses as Top 25 teams this season against… current No. 17 ranked Kentucky. The Wildcats defeated the Gators 27-16 on September 8, and beat the Bulldogs last week 28-7.

First-year head coach Joe Moorhead has already guided Mississippi State to a 3-1 start, but after falling last week against Kentucky, this will be his team’s toughest test to date this season.

After senior quarterback Nick Fitzgerald was suspended for the first game of the season, he returned to post back-to-back 300-plus yard performances in wins against Kansas State and Louisiana. Last week, Kentucky held Fitzgerald to 165 total yards (145 passing, interception; 20 rushing, touchdown) in the Bulldogs’ loss.

Fitzgerald has to do a better job protecting the football against Florida. Under Mullen, the Gators defense is the top-ranked in the country with 14 takeaways, four of those being interceptions.

Florida sophomore Feleipe Franks opposes Fitzgerald. Although Franks’ 742 passing yards through four games isn’t remarkable, he has compiled 13 total touchdowns, with 12 coming through the air, while only throwing two interceptions.