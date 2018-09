Saints vs Giants Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Wide receiver Michael Thomas and running back Alvin Kamara continue on record-setting paces, and it is all because of the play of 39-year old quarterback Drew Brees.

Brees and the high-powered New Orleans Saints (2-1) offense head into the Meadowlands to take on standout rookie running back Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants (1-2) on Sunday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS in select areas (coverage map here). If the game is on in your market and you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

This service is available live in all 32 NFL markets.

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (live in 29 NFL markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

CBS (live in 28 NFL markets) is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on phones via the NFL Mobile app.

If the Game is Out of Your Market

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service is available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students may watch out-of-market games via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is free to download on many different devices.

Watch On-Demand: NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching games on-demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them following the conclusion of games for the day.

Once signed up, you can watch games on-demand on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Preview

Thomas is on pace for an unheard of 192 receptions, Kamara is on pace for the most receptions from a running back in a single season – and could challenge total yards, too – but it was Brees who was the story of the Saints’ 43-37 overtime road victory against the Atlanta Falcons last week. 396 yards, three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns is damn impressive, so what will the NFL’s now all-time leader in pass completions do for an encore?

That will be decided by the Giants defense, who will be without defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle) and starting cornerback Eli Apple (groin). In other words, it is going to be another long day for Big Blue. Despite an overtime road game last week, New Orleans should have no problem putting up points again against a banged-up (black and blue) Giants defense.

After two anemic offensive performances to start the season, the Giants woke up for 27 points in a Week 3 road win against the Houston Texans. The 27 points was a positive for the Giants, who still remain without a 30-point effort since Tom Coughlin’s last game as head coach.

Eli Manning looked like the Eli Manning of old, though – a weakened, bad Texans secondary will do that. Manning will need to be able to put up points with Odell Beckham Jr, Sterling Shepard and Saquon Barkley in a hurry if they are to defeat the Saints in the Meadowlands on Sunday.

Beckham Jr. has two games with 10-or-more receptions this season, but has yet to find the endzone. After winning AP Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2017, Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has taken a significant step back in 2018. Through Week 3, Pro Football Focus has Lattimore (62.3) graded as the 62nd best cornerback in the NFL, a steep decline from his elite form as a rookie.

Noticeably absent from the above list is 2017 first-round draft pick, tight end Evan Engram. Engram, who is one of Manning’s safety valves, is “week to week” with an MCL sprain, more likely out 2-4 weeks.