Giants vs Texans Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The New York Giants (0-2) and Houston Texans (0-2) are both in the same spot. Win, and you can continue to work on recovering from a bad start. Lose, and it’s unlikely to dig yourselves out of the whole you dug.

Both will square off in the Lone Star State to continue Week 3 action on Sunday afternoon.

Preview

An 0-2 start isn’t a death sentence, although it feels like one. A remarkable stat: an 0-2 team has made the playoffs for five straight seasons; last season the New Orleans Saints started 0-2 before rallying to win the NFC South.

The story so far for the Texans this season is the offensive line’s inability to keep quarterback Deshaun Watson upright. Because Watson is staying in the pocket and running less coming off a torn ACL last season, and because the line simply can’t pass block, it has been a struggle for the second-year pro. Despite some limitations, Watson still eclipsed 300 yards passing last week in a road loss to the Tennessee Titans. Both wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller, who was in danger of not playing because of a hamstring injury, looked comfortable and surprisingly explosive.

Ultimately, it was the Texans defense that failed them. Ryan Succop nailed a 31-yard field goal with 1:00 remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Titans the lead for good.

The last time the Giants’ offense scored more than 30 points in a game? That would be Tom Coughlin’s final game as head coach.

Despite explosive playmakers everywhere, including Odell Beckham Jr., Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley, the offense remains inept. Well, because the Giants and Texans have the same problem — a brutal offensive line.

Last week, Eli Manning didn’t think of looking downfield. Barkley amassed 14 receptions, tying the record for a rookie. In order for the Giants to break their ineptitude, they need bigger chunks of yardage and bigger plays on offense.