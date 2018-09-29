Miles Sanders Is Not Related to Barry Sanders, But He Loves Former Lions RB

It is understandable for fans to think Miles Sanders would have some relation to former Lions great Barry Sanders. Miles plays running back just like Barry did, but the Penn State player is not related to the Hall-of-Famer. This does not mean Miles did not receive some inspiration from the player with whom he shares the same last name.

“I looked up to Barry Sanders a lot,” Miles explained to the Post-Gazette. “I’ve watched Todd Gurley. I watched LeSean McCoy, Le’Veon [Bell], Ezekiel [Elliott]. I watch all those guys. When I want to watch backs in the NFL, that’s what I watch film on, just to see how they see the defense, how they run through holes and break tackles and stuff.”

As for Barry, he has four children: Barry J., Nigel, Noah and Nicholas. Barry J. Sanders followed in his father’s footsteps and played college football.

Barry Sanders Has 4 Children Including Barry J. Sanders Who Played College Football

Barry J. spent three seasons at Stanford before transferring to his father’s alma mater, Oklahoma State.

“It’s been fun,” Barry J. told NFL.com while he was playing for Oklahoma State. “It’s been a lot of fun, just being back home closer to family and friends, just getting a chance to do something I’ve always wanted to do. … No regrets. I still have yet to have any true regrets in life, so I’m planning on keeping it that way.”

Barry J. rushed for 765 yards and seven touchdowns during 2013-2016. His best season came his junior year at Stanford when he rushed for 315 yards and four touchdowns. Barry teamed up with Christian McCaffrey in the Stanford backfield. Both backs had former NFL players as fathers.

Miles Sanders Picked Up Where Saquon Barkley Left Off

There was some concern from Penn State after Saquon Barkley headed to the NFL. Miles waited patiently for his turn and has taken advantage of his opportunity since becoming Penn State’s lead back.

“I came from being a top recruit to just sitting behind another great back, but I came here for a reason,” Miles told Morning Call. “[Penn State] recruited me for a reason.”

Nittany Lions running back Ja’Juan Seider spoke about Miles potential before the season started.

“He doesn’t have to prove anything. All he has to do is go be Miles,” Ja’Juan explained to Penn Live. “I keep reminding him, ‘this is your time now.’ Sometimes, it’s a process where you have to wait your turn. At great programs, you’re going to be in a situation where you wait your turn and you’re the next guy in line.