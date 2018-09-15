LSU vs Auburn Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

An SEC West showdown takes center stage on Saturday night, as the No. 12 LSU Tigers (2-0) head to Jordan-Hare Stadium to play the No. 7 Auburn Tigers (2-0).

Preview

Auburn’s starters didn’t play much in last week’s 63-9 win against Alabama State. Junior quarterback Jarrett Stidham only played a few series, finishing 6-for-11 with 113 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game.

LSU’s starters didn’t last a full game against Southeastern Louisiana, either. A 31-0 shutout essentially acted as a minor tune up for the battle of the Tigers this week.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is preparing his Tigers for the challenge of playing a crucial, early-season SEC West game on the road.

“It is a tremendous advantage to play at home. Being a great football team, you have to win on the road. You have to win on the road in the SEC in hostile environments. We have to go up there and play very good. It’s going to be 60 minutes and it’s going to be an all-out battle. This is a better football team than Miami. We know that. It’s a big rivalry.”

Unlike Stidham, LSU cannot rely on its quarterback as much as Auburn. Junior quarterback Joe Burrow is simply a game manager at this point, and not much else, although Burrow playing efficiently would be more than sufficient enough for LSU on the road with a strong defensive effort.

Auburn already has nine sacks this season, tied for second in all of FBS. The Tigers’ pass rush will play a huge role in making Burrow as uncomfortable as possible.

Auburn’s schedule doesn’t get any easier from here. Three road dates against Mississippi State (on October 6), Georgia (on November 10), and the Iron Bowl Game vs. Alabama (on November 24 to close the season) await the Tigers; this is the hardest game Auburn will have the chance of playing at home in front of its fans.