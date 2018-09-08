Michigan St vs Arizona St Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Big Ten doesn’t usually make trips out to the West Coast to face the Pac 12, which is what makes this matchup potentially so sweet.

Mark Dantonio leads No. 15 Michigan State (1-0) against Herm Edwards and Arizona State (1-0).

The game is scheduled to start at 10:45 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including all the ESPN channels. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN 2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can also watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Preview

In typical Edwards fashion, he had a message for his team this week.

“The team coming in here next week, put your big boy pants on, because they’re going to run the football.”

Dantonio’s squad had a difficult time putting away Utah State at home last week and gave up 334 total yards – just 25 on the ground, though.

The Spartans blew a 27-17 lead in the third quarter, and down 31-30 late in the fourth quarter, needed a touchdown drive led by junior quarterback – and Phoenix, Arizona native – Brian Lewerke – and two-point conversion to seal a victory.

Senior running back LJ Scott led the ground game with 84 yards on 23 carries – a disappointing start to the season – while adding 57 yards on three receptions, but it was sophomore Connor Heyward who stole the show. Heyward ran for 42 yards on just five rushes, including the game-winning 13-yard that gave the Spartans the lead late.

Still, the Spartans were able to total 165 rushing yards last week. The Sun Devils’ gameplan will factor heavily on stopping the tandem of Scott and Heyward.

Arizona State comfortably defeated UTSA 497 behind senior quarterback Manny Wilkins. Wilkins completed two-thirds (16/24) of his passes for 237 yards and a career-high four touchdowns.

The Sun Devils’ defense in recent years has been bled to death with long plays and big gains. In the offseason, Edwards hired San Diego State defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales to improve a unit that could help the offense legitimately enter Pac 12 contention.

The Sun Devils’ first big defensive test is at home this week, against a Top 25 team no less.