Notre Dame & Michigan Football: All-Time Series Record

Notre Dame and Michigan have one of the most storied rivalries in all of college football.

The rivalry dates all the way back to 1887 and despite several hiatuses it still lives on today. Today’s game marks the first game since 2014 when Notre Dame decided to no longer schedule Michigan on their schedule.

To begin the rivalry Michigan was very dominant as the school managed to take the first eight games before Notre Dame was able to secure a victory.

The series features many close games as well as several blowouts, the series even has a tie. There is one vacated win by Notre Dame from 2012.

The all-time series is 24 wins for Michigan, 16 wins for Notre Dame (17 if you count the vacated one) and one tie. Notre Dame is currently on a one-game win streak due to their 31-0 victory over Michigan in 2014.

If you discount those early years when Michigan was already established as a powerhouse then the rivalry is much closer.

Today’s match-up pits #12 Notre Dame against #14 Michigan in a battle in South Bend, IN. Both teams will be fighting for a spot in the College Football Playoff and getting an early victory in the season will be important going forward.

For the first time in the Jim Harbaugh era at Michigan it looks like Michigan finally has a bonafide quarterback in Shea Patterson. After a revolving door of mediocrity the past several years it will be nice for Michigan fans to have someone to hopefully count on.

Michigan’s offense really has nowhere to go but up while Notre Dame features one of the best defenses in the nation so Michigan has their work cut out for them.

On the Notre Dame side they will look to continue their winning streak against Michigan by making it two in a row.

One thing’s for certain and that’s that this game will be one of the best games of the week. You will be able to watch it on NBC today beginning at 7:30 p.m. EST.