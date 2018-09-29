Stanford vs Notre Dame Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Not many teams can boast the fact they have two Top 25 victories this early into the season, but the No. 7 ranked Stanford Cardinal (4-0) are one of those teams.

After September wins against No. 17 USC (17-3) at home on September 8 and No. 20 Oregon (38-31) on the road on September 22, the Cardinal seek their third when they head into South Bend, Indiana to play the No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0) on Saturday night.

Preview

Stanford’s other two victories came against San Diego State to open the season, and UC Davis on September 15. After allowing a combined 23 points through the first three weeks, the Cardinal defense gave up 31 against quarterback Justin Herbert (346 passing yards, TD, INT) and the Ducks.

While Herbert is a candidate to be selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Notre Dame isn’t afforded as cozy of a quarterback situation.

Head coach Brian Kelly made a difficult decision last week when he turned to junior Ian Book at quarterback, replacing senior Brandon Wimbush as Notre Dame scored 56 points in a road win against Wake Forest. Kelly has not revealed too much about how the quarterback split will work against Stanford, and he reiterates both players should be prepared to step in if needed.

“They’re both going to prepare the way they have. Look, it’s important that everybody knows that both of these quarterbacks can win football games for us. That’s the most important thing. So, as coaches, we have to keep both of them sharp. It’s a lot of work during the week, but we’ll make sure both of them are ready.”

The Fighting Irish defense will also need to step up. Containing Stanford junior quarterback K.J. Costello and senior running back Bryce Love are the top two priorities.

After accumulating over 2,100 rushing yards in 2017, Love has just 254 yards (two touchdowns). Costello has been the real difference-maker for Stanford thus far, and the best quarterback the team has had since Love. Costello outplayed Herbert last week, completing 19 of 26 passes for 327 yards, three touchdowns without an interception last week.