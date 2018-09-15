Ohio State vs TCU Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

This is the last game of a three-game suspension Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer has to serve, and through two games interim head coach Ryan Day has done a commendable job in Meyer’s absence.

No. 4 Ohio State (1-0) heads to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas to take on No. 15 TCU (2-0) in one of the most anticipated games of the year on Saturday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ABC.

Preview

The programs will play the first of a home-and-home series, which was first agreed upon back in 2011. Back then, TCU, led by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, were fresh off an upset against Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl, and eventually planning an exodus to the old Big East conference. TCU eventually became a member of the Big 12 conference, an upgrade. Or was it?

This is somewhat of a revenge game for the Horned Frogs, dating back to 2014. In the first year the College Football Playoff was implemented, a controversial decision by the selection committee allowed a one-loss Buckeyes team to leapfrog the Horned Frogs, who finished 12-1 while winning a share of the Big 12 regular season title, in the final standings. Ohio State eventually defeated Alabama and Oregon to win the national championship that season – so maybe it was the correct decision in hindsight.

Sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins has done his part for the Buckeyes. Haskins threw five touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ season opener against Oregon State, and added four more last week in a throttling of Rutgers; the Scarlet Knights actually looked good in their opener, making last week’s loss sting even more. Ohio State has outscored Oregon State and Rutgers by a combined score of 129-34.

In order to neutralize TCU’s athletic defensive line, the Buckeyes will also need to mix an equal dose of running backs Mike Weber and J.K. Dobbins, who each have 28 and 27 carries respectively so far.

TCU has outscored Southern and SMU 97-19, all thanks to sophomore quarterback Shawn Robinson.

Robinson leads the team in both passing (328 yards, four touchdowns, one interception), and rushing (112 yards, three touchdowns). Robinson’s ability to move in the pocket, extend plays, and avoid the Buckeyes’ dominant defensive line, led by Nick Bosa, will be the key for the Horned Frogs.