Baylor vs Oklahoma Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Kyler Murray and the No. 6 ranked Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) aim to avoid another potential letdown as they welcome the Baylor Bears (3-1) into Norman for a Big 12 showdown on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

Last week wasn’t pretty for the Sooners, as they barely escaped with a 28-21 overtime victory against Army. Oklahoma was outgained in total yards (379-355) and had seven fewer first downs (26-29) than Army.

The Knights controlled the clock, possessing the football for a total of 44:41, and tallied 47 more offensive plays (87-40) than the Sooners. Despite the discrepancy, the Sooners made the most of their opportunities, scoring three times in the first half. Although they went scoreless in the second half, the Sooners were able to get the game into overtime, where quarterback Murray threw a 10-yard touchdown pass that ultimately proved to be the game-winner.

The contrast between Army and Baylor couldn’t be higher. For the Bears, the type of offense they run is entirely different, and more aligned with how Big 12 offenses are typically spread sets and big-play oriented.

Bears head coach Matt Rhule expects Lincoln Riley and the Sooners to be ready for their offense, which he joked has some Army elements to it now.

“We’ve been running a little bit of triple option here and there. We ran a couple last week. But I don’t think (Oklahoma) is going to be too worried about that from us after seeing it last week with Army.”

Rhule went on to add:

“Army is built to keep that great Oklahoma offense off the field and I’m not sure that we’re really wired for that.”

Sophomore quarterback Charlie Brewer tossed three touchdown passes in a one-sided affair last week against Kansas. The week before, he struggled to complete 53.% of his passes in a 40-27 home loss against Duke, who is now ranked No. 23 in the nation. Murray, who has thrown for 1,028 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions this season while completing 68.2% of his passes, will need to air it out early and often in this game.