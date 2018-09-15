Boise State vs Oklahoma State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

When the No. 17 Boise State Broncos (2-0) travel to collide with the No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0) in Stillwater on Saturday, not only are we destined to get a terrific game between two current, relevant Top 25 programs, but we are likely to see one of, if not the highest-combined scoring game in college football this season.

Preview

Boise State has opened its season with two dominant victories against Troy and Connecticut, by a combined score of 118-27. The Broncos’ offense totaled 818 total yards against the Huskies last week, which was the most in school history – and that has included some dominant offensive teams that competed and went toe to toe with premiere BCS schools in the last decade-plus.

Oklahoma State has also lit up the scoreboard against… Missouri State and South Alabama.

Shockingly, the Broncos’ offense does not lead FBS in total yards this season. Know who does? The Cowboys’ offense, with an average of 674.5 yards per game. Where do the Broncos rank? Not far behind, fourth, with 617 yards per game.

Senior quarterback Brett Rypien has been essentially perfect through two games for Boise State this season. Rypien has completed more than 70% of his total passes, while throwing for 667 yards and seven touchdowns.

Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy will treat the Broncos like any other opponent.

“I don’t see them seeing us any different. They are probably just going to run their offense and run their defense. We have to be intelligent as play-callers and from the quarterback position and how we distribute the ball. If they do give us the run at times, then we have to block so our backs can make a cut at the line of scrimmage instead of the backfield.”

The Broncos are 13-16 all-time against ranked programs, but have won three of their past four entering Saturday’s showdown in Stillwater.