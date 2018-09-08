Oklahoma vs UCLA Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Lincoln Riley’s squad did not miss a beat to open the season, and now No. 6 Oklahoma (1-0) welcomes Chip Kelly and UCLA (0-1) to Norman on Saturday.

Preview

After losing Baker Mayfield to the Cleveland Browns, junior Kyler Murray has his chance to shine at quarterback. It was quick duty last week against Florida Atlantic, as Murray finished 9-for-11 for 209 yards and two touchdowns and was pulled early.

The Sooners’ rushing attack was also dominant, too.

Rodney Anderson was the star of the show, as he rushed for 100 yards on five carries with two touchdowns. Trey Sermon (69 yards on nine attempts), Kennedy Brooks (51 yards on four attempts) and Marcellas Sutton (38 yards on four attempts) also each had a touchdown apiece.

Murray’s primary backup Austin Kendall suffered a leg injury in the second half of the Sooners’ 63-14 one-sided affair against FAU and head coach Lane Kiffin. It is more likely than not Murray will play a majority, if not all of the game against the Bruins this week in order to give Kendall time to recover and not defer to freshman Tanner mordecai and walk-on Tanner Schafer.

The Bruins’ offense – Kelly’s well-known “spread” offense – is still an ongoing work-in-progress. Graduate transfer Wilton Speight injured his back in the second quarter of the Bruins’ loss against the Cincinnati Bearcats last week. Freshman Dorian Thompson-Robinson – never trust anybody with two last names – finished 15-for-25 for 117 yards off the bench.

Despite an erratic performance from the freshman, which also resulted in a fumble leading to a safety for the Bearcats, Kelly will still commit to making sure Thompson-Robinson sees the field and gets acclimated to his system.

“I think that Dorian really has a good skill set. He throws the ball extremely well. He’s versatile with his feet. He’s a unique kid.”

Six players were suspended for UCLA’s season opener after violating athletic department policies. Defensive back Mo Osling, and defensive linemen Osa Odighizuwa and Moses Robinson-Carr will return against the Sooners; the suspensions of running back Soso Jamabo, tight end Devin Asiasi and center Boss Tagaola will continue.