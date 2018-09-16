Vikings vs Packers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

$85 million man Kirk Cousins passed his first test by handing Jimmy Garoppolo his first career loss. That was an early-season appetizer to an Aaron Rodgers-led main course.

The Minnesota Vikings (1-0) travel to Lambeau Field on Sunday to take on the Green Bay Packers (1-0) in a showdown that will determine first place in the NFC North.

The Minnesota Vikings (1-0) travel to Lambeau Field on Sunday to take on the Green Bay Packers (1-0) in a showdown that will determine first place in the NFC North.

Preview

What They Did Last Week:

Vikings defeated San Francisco 49ers at home, 24-16.

Packers came from behind to beat the Bears at home, 24-23.

In Rodgers’ greatest non-postseason feat of his career, he led the Packers back down from a 20-0 deficit to a 24-23 comeback victory at home against the Chicago Bears, capped off by a tight-window throw to Randall Cobb, who then scurried for 75 yards and a touchdown. Rodgers is still “unsure” of his Week 2 status as he continues to properly nurse and ease his way back after the knee injury, but as of now he is playing against the Vikings.

No. 1 wide receiver Davante Adams was limited this week in practice due to a shoulder injury, but will likely start Week 2.

Minnesota is looking to answer critics this season, and through one week have done a masterful job. Last season the Vikings’ defense was the best in football, and the unit stymied Garoppolo in Week 1 leading to the San Francisco 49ers quarterback tossing three picks. The Vikings in total forced four turnovers, as Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith led the way with an interception and fumble recovery – Smith remains the league’s most underrated player.

Minnesota’s defensive depth showed, holding on to an eight-point win as San Francisco clawed to remain in the game.

Cousins had excellent rapport with the Vikings’ skill-position group. Stefon Diggs caught a gorgeous 22-yard touchdown pass from Cousins down the left side of the endzone. Despite not scoring, 2017 breakout player Adam Thielen caught six passes for 102 yards, primarily working out of the slot.