Patriots WR Josh Gordon Gets Locker Next to Tom Brady

The New England Patriots either want quarterback Tom Brady and new wide receiver Josh Gordon to be best friends, or to do serious damage on the field. The latter is the safe bet, but as The Athletic’s Jeff Howe revealed, the two will be spending plenty of time in very close proximity to each other moving forward.

Apparently, Gordon has the locker directly next to Brady.

Josh Gordon gets the locker next to Tom Brady. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) September 19, 2018

Shortly after the deal was finalized sending Gordon from the Cleveland Browns to the Patriots, Brady addressed both the trade and the wideout on Westwood One Sports (via SportsCenter).

Tom Brady welcoming Josh Gordon to the Patriot Way. pic.twitter.com/rzmKYjDgAE — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 18, 2018

Josh Gordon’s Week 3 Status

While nothing has been set in stone yet, there’s optimism surrounding the potential for Gordon to suit up and play on Sunday Night Football against the Detroit Lions. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed shortly after the trade, the receiver’s hamstring is healthy enough for him to be on the field.

New Patriots WR Josh Gordon is healthy enough from his strained hamstring to play Sunday vs. the Lions, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2018

The decision will likely come down to how well Gordon knows the playbook and how comfortable he is in the offense. Even beyond that, the connection and rapport he shows in practice with Brady and the rest of his new teammates could play a big role.

As things stand, there’s no official word, but there’s some reason for optimism. For fantasy owners, you may want to tread lightly and temper expectations in Gordon’s first game with his new team. The 27-year-old has tremendous upside, but there’s bound to be a learning curve and adjustment period with the Patriots.

Plus, we know Bill Belichick’s trust can be tough to earn, so that’s worth considering in the situation as well.

