Serena vs Osaka Live Stream: How to Watch Women’s US Open Final Online

Looking to equal Margaret Court with a record 24th Grand Slam title, Serena Williams takes on Naomi Osaka in the 2018 U.S. Open final on Saturday afternoon.

Preview

Serena has more Grand Slam titles (23) than Osaka has years on this Earth (20). Before this tournament started, she had more US Open titles (six) than Osaka had US Open singles match wins (four). She has played in 30 Grand Slam titles. On Saturday, Osaka will be playing in her first.

As such, it’s not too difficult to see why Serena, widely considered the greatest of all-time, is such a substantial favorite.

But let’s not act like Osaka doesn’t belong here. Quickly rising as one of the best players on Tour and not just one of the best young players on Tour, Osaka captured her first Premier Mandatory title at the Indian Wells Open in March, beating Top-10 players Karolina Pliskova and Simona Halep in the process. Inconsistency has plagued her since, which isn’t surprising for a 20-year-old, but she has been downright dominant this tournament, dropping just one set through six matches.

Also working in Osaka’s favor, she beat Serena earlier this year at the Miami Open in what is the only prior head-to-head matchup between the two. That was very early in Serena’s comeback, so it’s hard to take a lot from that match, which Osaka dominated in two sets, but it can still nevertheless serve as a confidence booster for the youngster who will be battling nerves.

All that said, Serena has the advantage in experience–to a comical degree. And if she plays anywhere close to the top of her game, she has the advantage in skills. Osaka may be the future of this sport, but Serena is the present (and probably still a little bit of the future, too), and it’s difficult to imagine her being bested when she aims for history on Saturday.

No matter what happens, though, it’s a thoroughly captivating matchup between two players at opposite points in their careers. And if they both play like they have the last two weeks in New York, it’s going to be a thrilling clash that likely goes three sets.

In other words, you don’t want to miss this.