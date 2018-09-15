UC Davis vs Stanford Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

If the UC Davis Aggies (2-0 had any hope for an upset against the No. 9 ranked Stanford Cardinal (2-0), it would probably involve a scenario where senior running back and Heisman Trophy contender Bryce Love didn’t play.

The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Pac-12 Network. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

The Pac-12 Network is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Sling TV

The Pac-12 Network is included in the “Sports Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Pac-12 Network Live

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Pac-12 website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Pac-12 Now app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for FuboTV free trial and then use those credentials to sign in and watch on the Pac-12 digital platforms.

Sling TV is not available as a cable provider login for this option.

Preview

Unfortunately, that scenario is going to play out on Saturday night, as the Cardinal host the Aggies without Love, who is out because of an undisclosed injury.

There is no immediate timetable for last year’s Heisman runner-up. Love ran for 136 yards in Stanford’s 17-3 win against USC last weekend, after mustering just 29 yards against San Diego State the week prior, which gave them a key Pac-12 win and an early edge on conference title aspirations. The Cardinal can’t look too far ahead, as a date with No. 20 Oregon on the road waits following this week.

Stanford head coach David Shaw reiterated that even without Love, the rest of the lineup is still going to battle 100%.

“Coming off a very physical game against USC, us not taking our foot off the gas pedal. It has nothing to do with UC Davis necessarily, it has to do with us. No matter who we were going to play this week, we’re putting some guys back together to play a football game.”

For now, junior quarterback K.J. Costello takes the reins of an offense that will look to pass more this week. Costello was efficient against the Trojans’ defense, finishing 16-for-27 with 183 yards and a touchdown, and he’ll look to duplicate that performance and then some against the Aggies. The Aggies’ pass defense isn’t actually a bright spot, as they gave up 365 and 295 passing yards in each of their first two games.

These two programs are no strangers to history as well. In 2005, UC Davis upset Stanford, absolutely stunning the school and forcing widespread change that eventually led to the hire of then-head coach Jim Harbaugh, and the accelerated resurrection of the program.