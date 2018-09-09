Steelers vs Browns Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The new-look Cleveland Browns look to stun the Le’Veon Bell-less Pittsburgh Steelers in a clash of AFC North rivals as the 2018 NFL regular season kicks into high gear on Sunday afternoon.

Preview

For Bell, it marks the second consecutive season that his holdout went wire to wire up until the start of September. This time, however, Bell is sticking to his guns. He has missed practice and important team meetings, and doesn’t look like he’ll factor in the Steelers’ Week 1 gameplan.

Bell’s primary backup, James Conner, is going to be a popular start in fantasy this week. Conner saw the majority of reps – mostly first team – all throughout the preseason, and the second-year pro looked noticeably better this summer than he did as a rookie. In the Steelers’ third preseason game, caught all six of his targets for 52 yards, showing promise in the passing game which makes Bell so lethal.

Cleveland is attempting to make amends with its devoted, crazy fan base following a winless, lethargic 2017 season.

After finishing 0-16, the Browns retained head coach Hue Jackson, who despite positive reviews once he first took the job, has just one win in the past two seasons.

The Browns took significant strides to improve both sides of the ball, though.

Cleveland used the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft on Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, who had a promising preseason. Cleveland also acquired former Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry for a fifth-round draft pick in ]this month], and former Bills starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor for a third-round draft pick in [this month] to provide a veteran stopgap until Mayfield takes over.

In March, the Browns traded 2017 second-round pick quarterback DeShone Kizer to the Green Bay Packers for oft-injured, yet talented cornerback Damarious Randall. Randall was moved to safety in the offseason, and expects to start in Week 1, immediately upgrading the overall talent in Cleveland’s secondary. The Browns also used the No. 4 pick in May on Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward, bypassing NC State pass rusher Bradley Chubb. Ward is set to start opposite E.J. Gaines and be the Browns’ No. 1 cornerback almost immediately.

Not having Bell makes the Browns a sneaky-good upset special against the Steelers in Week 1.