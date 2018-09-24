Steelers vs Bucs Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

One of the major shocks of the season so far has been just how amazing journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) have played. They have an opportunity to become the fourth team to start 3-0 when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1-1) on Monday Night Football.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including all the ESPN channels. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN 2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can also watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on phones via the NFL Mobile app.

Watch On-Demand: NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching games on-demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them following the conclusion of games for the day.

Once signed up, you can watch games on-demand on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Preview

Fitzpatrick has been a revelation replacing “starter” Jameis Winston this season. Through two weeks, Fitzaptrick has completed 78.7% of his pass attempts for 819 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception. If he didn’t play this week, he would still rank 13th in the NFL in passing yards and tied for second in touchdowns.

The Buccaneers secondary is currently depleted, which will allow Ben Roethlisberger the opportunity to rack up passing yards tonight. Cornerback Brent Grimes, though, is expected to play after he was in danger of missing tonight’s game with a groin injury.

Second-round pick Ronald Jones, however, is inactive again. The running back, who is a talented runner, has been kept off the field this season because Peyton Barber and Jacquizz Rodgers are more capable of handling important pass-protection duties for Fitzpatrick.

The ongoing saga between Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell and the organization finally reached its boiling point this week.

Bwas removed off the team’s depth chart, as James Conner will remain the starter and no. 1 back on the depth chart moving forward. Reports surfaced that Bell is now officially on the trade block, as teams have further inquired about the availability of the Pro Bowl running back. The New York Jets reportedly are one of the teams heavily interested in acquiring Bell, although it seems like no formal offer has been made yet.

All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown got himself into some trouble this week when he took to social media. Brown’s support of Bell has been prominent, but not enough to cause anymore friction that is already ongoing between Bell and other teammates.

The Steelers’ offensive line will be a man down this week, as All-Pro guard David DeCastro is inactive with a hand injury.