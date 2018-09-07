TCU vs SMU Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

In the designated “Battle of the Iron Skillet” game, No. 16 TCU (1-0) travels to take on in-state rival SMU (0-1) on Friday night.

Preview

The Horned Frogs’ high powered offense looked to be in mid-season form last week after a 55-7 thumping of Southern. Quarterback Shane Robinson led the charge with 187 yards and three touchdowns, and an additional 45 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

This doesn’t bode well for the Mustangs’ defense. SMU allowed 539 total yards of offense last week in a loss to Atlantic Athletic Conference opponent North Texas, including 36 unanswered points to begin the game.

TCU has a date with current No. 4 Ohio State in Arlington, Texas next week before starting Big 12 conference play the following Saturday (September 22) at Texas. The first priority on the head coach Gary Patterson and the rest of the Horned Frogs’ agenda is not falling short in a trap game against SMU this week.

Patterson spoke about the Southern win and preparing for SMU:

“We did what we needed to do. We only played 50-something plays of defense, so we’re not as banged up in getting ready for a Friday ballgame (against SMU).”

“We have an SMU team that is going to be better. They know a lot about us, so we need to get ready to play.”

The Mustangs put up a disappointing performance in the regular-season debut of head coach Sonny Dykes, who previously worked as an offensive analyst for TCU in 2017, and as head coach of University of California, Berkeley (2013-16) and Louisiana Tech (2010-12). Dykes’ attributed the poor play of the Mustangs’ defense last week to being on the field too much; the offense only possessed the ball 15:47 in total.

TCU leads the all-time series between the two programs 50-40-7. The 97 meetings against SMU are the second-most for TCU; Baylor has the most against TCU with 113 total.